Stratford retirement home opens long-awaited new wing

Belinda Naga lifts Stratford Mayor Stratford Neil Volzke in a hoist in one of the new rooms after the opening of the long-awaited Marire Suite.

A $4 million extension to a Stratford aged care facility means residents can stay in their own community even if their health needs change, Stratford’s Mayor says.

The new wing at MaryAnn Home and Hospital adds 18 new rooms and facilities to the complex, which already has chalets, a rest home, hospital and dementia care unit, and also provides meals on wheels and community care services.

It is run by Agecare Central, a locally-owned charitable organisation.

Mayor Neil Vozke, who was its chief executive from 2008 to 2020, got to officially open the new wing on Wednesday.

LISA BURD/Stuff Agecare Central board deputy chair Michael Walsh and chief executive Jo Russ shared the project management role.

“This is great for our community, we can care for our older people in our own community,” he said.

The opening is the culmination of a project which saw the company close its other rest home, Marire, in May last year and sell the facility to help fund the extension and bring all of its services to one site.

Deputy board chair Michael Walsh said the board had hoped the new building, named the Marire Suite, would be completed before Marire Home was closed, but this had not been possible.

LISA BURD/Stuff Belinda Naga, Neil Volzke and Sam Door share a laugh as the Mayor tries out a bed.

Chief executive Jo Russ said she was thrilled the new facility was now open, with rooms being available from early next year.

The project was partly funded by the Taranaki Electricity Trust, with community fundraising making up the difference.

LISA BURD/Stuff One of the 18 rooms in the new Marire Suite, each with a hospital-level bed and an easy chair.

Four Lions Clubs and others from the community supported the effort, boosting the funds and also helping retain the feeling of community ownership in the facility, Russ said.

Builder Mike Childs said nearly all the sub-contractors who worked on the project were from Stratford.

He said it was one of the most complex building projects he had done, due to the tight space and need to work around the normal running of the home, including building a new driveway at the start of the build.

LISA BURD/Stuff Ron Thompson, original owner of MaryAnn Home and Hospital, was thrilled to see the new extension.

The man who built the original facility, Ron Thompson, was beaming at the changes.

He said it was one of the first age care facilities in Taranaki when he built it in 1984.

“I was looking at my parents, watching the situation and who was going to take care of them in their old age.”

He named the home after his late wife, Maryann, and was pleased that the facility remained a fitting tribute to her.

“It feels good, it really does.”