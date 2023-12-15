Taranaki set to welcome back first cruise ship of summer

The Noordam cruise ship is set to arrive in Taranaki this weekend. (File photo)

The first cruise ship of summer is to dock at Port Taranaki this Sunday.

Sailing in from Wellington, the 285m Noordam will be the first to arrive in the region for this year’s cruise season, carrying nearly 2000 passengers and 800 crew as it docks at the Port Taranaki at 8am on Sunday.

Travellers from Australia, Europe, the United States and Canada are expected to visit this season, and Port Taranaki’s commercial general manager Ross Dingle is ready for them.

“The visit of the Noordam will be a great start to what is an exciting season of cruise vessel arrivals,” Dingle said.

“Of the seven we have coming in, the Noordam is one of the larger vessels, so it will be wonderful to have her in Taranaki and we hope the passengers have a fantastic day out in the region.”

supplied/Supplied Port Taranaki’s general manager of commercial Ross Dingle says the arrival of the Noordam is a good way to start the cruise season. (File photo)

Passengers would only have until 3pm to get in their sightseeing before heading off to Sydney.

The next scheduled visit will be 11 days later on December 28 when the Queen Elizabeth arrives, with an expected 2000 passengers aboard.

Brylee Flutey, the general manager of destination for Taranaki’s regional development agency Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki, said almost 8000 day trip cruise passengers were expected at Port Taranaki over the summer.

While many would head off on their pre-arranged tours, others would take on their own adventures, exploring the city, tasting the food, visiting the gardens and galleries and soaking up the culture of the region.

Phil Reid/Stuff The cruise liner Queen Elizabeth will be the second vessel to arrive in Taranaki this season. (File photo)

Venture Taranaki had been working with Ngāti Te Whiti, the New Plymouth District Council and the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce to help boost Port Taranaki to be “cruise-ready” as part of the Taranaki Cruise Strategy to have 28 luxury cruise visits to the region in 2028.

“We have aligned our efforts locally, working collaboratively to balance the development of a high-value cruise offering that increases traveller demand for Taranaki, while also acknowledging the need to develop a sustainable approach to cruise that respects whenua and tangata,” Flutey said.

Maps and visitor guides had been created for travellers to help make their way around, and stickers had been made for businesses saying “Welcome to Taranaki”, to create a wholesome feel for their visitors.

Venture Taranaki/SUPPLIED Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki’s general manager of Destination Brylee Flutey is excited for the beginning of the summer cruise season. (File photo)

An i-SITE team would also be stationed at Port Taranaki to help passengers book tours and make their way around the region, and shuttles would be available to transport tourists to Puke Ariki Landing for further exploration.

Fluety said promoting local community activities was key to maximising the impact of each visit.

“Events such as The Seaside Market at Ngāmotu beach, coinciding with the arrival of the first cruise ship, provide an excellent opportunity for local businesses to showcase their products and for passengers to take home a unique Taranaki keepsake, as well as a taste of Taranaki,” Flutey said.