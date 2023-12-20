Hāwera's pre-Christmas mini business boom welcomed

Kiri Erb with her 2-week-old granddaughter Poppy Riley, at her new business, Tika Resturant, in HÄwera.

The Christmas spirit has arrived early in Hāwera, with a flurry of new businesses opening in the past few weeks.

Two long-time eateries have been revamped and reopened by new owners, while two new nail bars have opened and a new ramen noodle shop will open soon on High St.

Tika Restaurant owner Kiri Erb, of Ngāruahine, opened her doors on December 6, the same day her granddaughter Poppy was born, so it was a double celebration.

The large restaurant has à la carte dining on Wednesday and Thursday evenings, and a buffet from Friday to Sunday nights, aimed at families, she said.

It was formerly Shadz Restaurant, and she was fortunate to be able to buy an existing business, she said.

Erb said there were many exciting things happening in Hāwera.

“I see Hāwera is growing, I have always seen it as a little metropolis of its own. We have a strong workforce with the support of Fonterra, the meatworks, and the oil and gas industry, and I feel that we have been sheltered in terms of the rest of the country.” she said.

LISA BURD/Stuff Erb enjoys the challenge of catering for lots of people.

The restaurant is her third business, as she also owns Tika Café on Glover Rd and Tika Catering.

“I really love the challenge of catering for big numbers of people,” she said. ”People think I’m crazy, but it’s something I love to do. I love the challenge, then sitting back after an event to pick up the learnings and celebrate the wins.”

LISA BURD/Stuff Tika Restaurant in Hāwera.

Another new venture is Hot Fridays Bar and Eatery, which was formerly Morriesons Bar.

Brothers Wesley and Zach McKeany and a friend, Leigh Williamson, opened the doors a month ago, after working together on an extensive renovation.

The bar retains its tribute to Hāwera’s most famous author, Ronald Hugh Morrieson, and is named after one of his four novels, Came A Hot Friday.

The old business had been for sale since 2019, and would likely have closed if they had not bought it.

“We thought it’s got to be an asset for the town. In this day and age, people need places to talk to other people that is not on a screen,” McKeany said.

They were pleased with how it has been going so far, he said.

Bizlink co-ordinator Nikki Watson said she had noticed a mood of cautious optimism within the Hāwera business community, despite the country’s economic woes.

“It’s looking really good in town, there’s no more than 1 to 2 empty shops on High St, our CBD is looking really full,” she said.

Several retailers had spoken to her about the loyalty of the locals – people telling them they had seen goods online, but chose to buy them from a local retailer instead.

“They were worried about their sales being low coming into November. All of them said it seemed to have taken a bit of time for people to get the Christmas spirit. Now, it’s not going to be as good as last year coming out of Covid, but it will be all right.”