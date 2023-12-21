One dead, one seriously injured following crash in Kapuni, South Taranaki

Skeet Rd is closed following a two-vehicle crash in South Taranaki. (File photo)

A person is dead while another isin hospital in a serious condition following a two-vehicle crash in Kapuni, South Taranaki on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said the crash was reported to police just before 11.30am.

Both people were taken to hospital and police advised at 2.15pm that one person had died.

The road is closed while emergency services are on the scene and the serious crash unit was attending, they said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand central shift manager Murray Dunbar said crews from Kaponga, Eltham and Manaia were sent to the scene and worked to help get one injured person out of a vehicle.

Other occupants had already removed themselves from the vehicles, Dunbar said, adding crews stayed to assist police and ambulance officers with scene protection and traffic control.

Hato Hone St John responded with one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and one helicopter to the scene.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two patients were assessed and were transported to Taranaki Base Hospital, both in serious condition.

One person was transported via helicopter and one via ambulance.