New loo replaces long drops for visitors to Nowell's Lakes

Nowell's Lakes walkway on the outskirts of Hāwera has views of the mountain and surrounding farmland, as well as the two little lakes.

New public toilet facilities have replaced long drops at Hāwera’s Nowell’s Lakes Walkway.

A new and accessible ablution pod with handwashing and two toilet facilities has been installed thanks to a partnership between the Nowell’s Lakes Trust, Fonterra and South Taranaki District Council.

Supplied/Stuff Reg Korau (STDC), Doug Hutchinson (Nowell's Lakes Trust Chair), Michelle Dwyer (Fonterra), Shay King (NgÄti Ruanui), Mayor Phil Nixon, Nigel Kareko (Nowell's Lakes Trust Volunteer), Sandy Parata and Graham Young (NgÄti Ruanui).

The new pod is one of three placed by the council, using funding received from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. The others are at Waihi Reserve and at Cape Egmont.

Iwi and representatives of the key stakeholders blessed the facility at an opening ceremony this week.

“We want to see families come to enjoy the walkway, look for bugs in the numerous bug hotels, spot the native birds, photograph the mountain and enjoy the two freshwater lakes,” South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon said.

“With the old long drop replaced, and these modern, clean facilities available, Nowell’s Lakes can again become the science and nature outdoor environment for schools and community groups too.”

The Nowell’s Lakes Walkway is situated at the end of Rifle Range Rd, off Manawapou Rd, just past Fonterra.