This might just be the best night time view the city has to offer. Whatever it doesn’t have, it doesn’t need.

The TSB Festival of Lights has returned for another year and is proving just as popular as ever.

The New Plymouth District Council organised event features 11 light installations and entertainment each night until January 21.

Photographer Lisa Burd stayed up past her usual bedtime to see the event that draws thousands to the park each night over summer.

LISA BURD/Stuff Anya Camasura, 18 months, is one of the youngest fans of the festival. She came along with mum Kimberly, who generously took one step to the left so her daughter did not have to share the spotlight.

LISA BURD/Stuff It’s called The Spectrum of Happiness but most kids were referring to it as that swing with heaps of lights on it. Whatever you called it, it looked like fun.

LISA BURD/Stuff The Spirograph light fountain is mesmerisingly beautiful.

LISA BURD/Stuff Kids were keen to have a go on the Phonogram at the Band Rotunda. Though it resembles a portal to the future, it is actually an interactive piece of art that lets you control the lighting and create a soundscape.