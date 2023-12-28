What's on in Taranaki: Dec 29 to Jan 6

Aussie alternative psychedelic rock band Ocean Alley will be at the Bowl of Brooklands on Friday.

A list of some of the events on in Taranaki in the next week or so.

Rock the Bowl, Bowl of Brooklands, Friday 29 December, 1.30pm – 11.30pm

Australian alternative psychedelic rock band Ocean Alley, alongside Aotearoa icons Shapeshifter and reggae kings Katchafire will rock the bowl on Friday. Band of brothers Coterie will also be performing, as well as the award-winning Ladyhawke, Melbourne raconteurs The Grogans, Raglan indie-groove band Masaya and Taranaki band The Mons Whaler.

Tickets available here: https://premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/show.aspx?sh=rockbowl23\

New Years Eve Party – TSB Festival of Lights, Pukekura Park, Sunday 31 Dec, from 6pm

Growing in popularity every year, this party will bring 2023 to a close with a massive assortment of bands, events and food suitable for the whole family. Starting off with a silent disco for the kids from 6pm and crafty beats from 7pm, it features an early countdown at 8.30pm for those too young to stay till midnight. For those staying longer there are six different acts, including local trio The Doublejumps, Fools Lagoon, Twin Tiger, Ed Poo, Yurt Party and Chore. An event not to be missed.

Family Bingo, TSB Festival of Lights, Pukekura Park, Tuesday 2 Jan, 6pm-8pm

Round up the whānau and bring a blankie for a relaxed game of Bingo! There’ll be multiple rounds so you can come along at any point to have a game before the lights turn on. There will be a new round every 15 mins. Line up all the numbers on your card to win some cool prizes! Check out www.festivaloflights.nz/summer/whats-on for what else is on.

A Summer's Day Live, Dire Straits Legacy & Nazareth, Bowl of Brooklands, Wednesday 3 January, 4.00pm

Headlining alongside Dire Straits Legacy is the massive Scottish rock act Nazareth; one of the most successful rock bands in the world with a repertoire of global hits spanning five decades, now making history as their first time on Aotearoa soil. Support acts include Kiwi favourites, Hello Sailor, with a not-to-be-missed unplugged set, along with Taranaki band Dark Water.

Tickets available here: https://premier.ticketek.co.nz/shows/show.aspx?sh=SUMMERBO24

Taranaki Down Syndrome Assn Gala Day, Saturday 6 January,10am till late

At Pukekura Railway corner of Liardet and Gilbert streets in New Pymouth, this is a great family day out with train rides, a bouncy castle, face painting, food stalls, sausage sizzle, fun games, spot prizes, good coffee and much more.