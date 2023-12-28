A big bit of luxury cruises into New Plymouth for the day

Moturoa residents who got up early were treated to a view of the 294m Queen Elizabeth cruise ship gliding into Port Taranaki on Thursday morning.

The regal looking Queen Elizabeth cruise ship was guided into Port Taranaki early Thursday morning, carrying more than 2000 passengers for a day visit to New Plymouth.

Dozens of people stood at the end of the lee breakwater to watch the arrival of the Curnard line luxury cruise ship.

The second of seven cruise ships scheduled to berth at the port over the summer, it arrived 11 days after the Noordam also stopped in for a brief visit.

At 294m long and with a capacity for 2092 passengers (and more than 900 crew), the Queen Elizabeth is the second-largest cruise ship scheduled to drop into the port this summer. But only just.

The Island Princess, which is scheduled to visit on February 7, is the same length but has capacity for 2214 passengers.

The next cruise ship scheduled to berth at Port Taranaki is the Seabourn Odyssey on January 24.

Queen Elizabeth was forecast to leave the port at 6pm Thursday.