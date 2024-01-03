Women happy to be rescued from offshore island

Members of the Taranaki surf rescue callout squad rescued two swimmers from Pararaka Island after they became stranded on Wednesday.

Two swimmers were rescued on Wednesday morning after becoming stranded on an island beside New Plymouth’s Back Beach.

The Taranaki surf rescue callout squad was called by the police at 10.30am to help rescue two people who were stuck on Pararaki, squad duty officer Andy Cronin said.

Three women had swum across to the lagoon on the island, also known as Seagull Rock, but two were unable to make their way back.

The third woman managed to get back, and she raised the alarm, Cronin said.

“A lifeguard swam across to the pair, and we also deployed an IRB. The lifeguard assisted them to a safe place to transfer onto the IRB, and we delivered them safely back to shore.”

He said the strong currents flowing between the island and the shore quite often proved challenging for swimmers, who sometimes made it across but were unable to manage the return swim.

“They had done everything right. Once they realised they were in trouble, they were patient and waited for help rather than trying to swim across when they were not confident,” he said.

“They were super appreciative, which was really nice. They took the time to go to the lifeguards afterwards and express their thanks.”

Although not a long distance to swim, the current through the gap known as “shark alley” could be very strong, he said.

“We’d much rather go and pick someone up off the rocks than have to do a search because someone has disappeared while attempting something they're not capable of.”

“It’s not unusual, it's a timely reminder for people to take care on the coastline, and if you’re not sure, stay onshore.”