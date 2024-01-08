Taranaki Daily News letters to the editor

Queen Elizabeth is the second-biggest cruise ship to come to New Plymouth this summer.

Kindness a cruise highlight

Now that we have returned home from a wonderful 14-night cruise to NZ, I wish to thank one of your residents for her random act of kindness last month.

My wife and I were among more than 2000 passengers aboard the Queen Elizabeth's maiden visit to New Plymouth on December 28.

We decided to do a walking tour of our own and, after perusing the various stalls at the market, set off for Pukekura Park.

Unfortunately, we made a few map-reading errors and after about 30 minutes were standing on a street corner, debating whether to give up on finding the spectacular gardens.

Then a kind lady asked us if we were from the ship and were trying to find Pukekura Park?

Indeed we were, and she generously offered to drive us there, something we septuagenarians readily accepted and appreciated.

On the way she told us that she and her grandson Josh, who was in his car seat, had got up earlier to watch the Queen Elizabeth's arrival. We were so grateful to her and spent a most enjoyable time walking around the impressive park.

Her kindness and generosity to two total strangers remains one of the highlights of our visit to NZ. Hopefully she or a member of her family will read this letter of appreciation.

Iain Cameron, Perth

Local connection to war

Thank you for your story of Tahseen Othman and his difficult plight.

To have his story highlighted locally shows the need for us all to stand against genocide.

I congratulate the Taranaki Daily News for telling his story.

Glenn Jeffrey, New Plymouth

Complaints about motorists infuriate

I was disappointed and alarmed at the recent article quoting an anonymous cyclist claiming motorists were abusing cyclists etc. The article is potentially damaging to us all if it infuriates motorists.

I cycle a lot and this is not what I experience.

Mike Nightingale, New Plymouth