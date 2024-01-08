Classical guitar school concert to raise funds for Taranaki Cancer Care Centre

Students and international tutors of the Taranaki Classical Guitar Summer School will come together in Taranaki to put on a fundraising concert, Strings of Compassion, at Fourth Wall Theatre on Jan 20.

A classical guitar summer school programme based in Taranaki will this year culminate in a one-off concert to raise money for the Taranaki Cancer Care Centre.

The Strings of Compassion concert by the Taranaki Classical Guitar Summer School Trust will also involve international artists, including Brooklyn-based guitarist, composer, and vocalist Niki Todesco and Australian guitarist brothers Ziggy and Miles Johnston.

Held biennially, the Taranaki Classical Guitar Summer School is a not-for-profit, family-friendly event that has become a cornerstone in the classical guitar community of New Zealand, attracting participants and renowned international tutors from around the world.

All ticket revenue from the January 20 concert at Fourth Wall Theatre will be donated to the Taranaki Health Foundation, specifically to provide enhancements to the Taranaki Cancer Care Centre.

Strings of Compassion, Saturday, January 20, 4pm – 5.30pm. Ticket prices: $30 adults, $20 students/seniors/unwaged