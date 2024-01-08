Night time resealing of SH3 between Inglewood and Stratford from Sunday

Work on resealing SH3 between Inglewood and Stratford is due to begin on Sunday. (File photo)

An 18km stretch of State Highway 3 between Inglewood and Stratford will be closed to northbound traffic each night for a fortnight to allow for resealing from Sunday.

The work is scheduled to finish on January 28, weather permitting, and will take place between 7pm and 4am Sunday to Thursday.

The lane will be closed between Dudley Rd in Inglewood and Monmouth Rd in Stratford.

The northbound lane will remain open on Friday and Saturday nights.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is encouraging northbound road users to plan ahead and take alternative routes.

The southbound lane will remain open during resealing, however, there will be a temporary speed limit in place.

NZTA is advising southbound motorists to expect delays during this time.

Once work has been completed, a speed restriction will remain in place temporarily to allow for the seal to set.