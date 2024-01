A terrace of the Pukekura Park cricket ground can be seen in the background of this picture taken in 1901.

Three men at a Volunteer Camp at Pukekura Park, then known as the Recreation Grounds, in January 1901.

Training camps were held regularly for members of the Taranaki Rifles and Taranaki Guards during the Boer War.

Find this and other historical photographs from NPDC’s Puke Ariki Heritage Collections here:

https://collection.pukeariki.com/objects/87171/captain-cock-colonel-okey-and-lieutenant-hooker-at-the-volunteer-camp