The Hāwera hospitality dynamo who left school at 14

Hauraki and Kiri Erb and their youngest son Te Whatumarara, 2, in their Tika Resturant. The name Tika means to do something right, to be true and correct.

A Hāwera mother of seven who left school at 14 and “worked her butt off” for years to build a thriving hospitality business is now on a mission to give others the opportunity to kick-start their careers.

Kiri Erb opened Tika Resturant in Hāwera in December, and later this month will open a daytime café at the same venue, which has à la carte dining on Wednesday and Thursday evenings, and a buffet from Friday to Sunday.

It all runs alongside her existing Tika Café on Glover Rd, and Tika Catering, which she started just a few years ago.

Now, she’s looking to provide a chance to members of her 25-strong team to gain on-the-job cooking and cheffing qualifications, and is working with John Hudson of training provider Lifelong Choices to make it happen.

“I fell out of school at 14 and just worked my butt off for years in hospo. I’m good at what I do, but I don't have any formal qualifications to show all the hard yards I’ve done.

“I have people with super skills, and it's now time to get that recognised for them, which is why we want to help them get qualified,” she said.

Eventually, she hopes to provide training to level 5, and provide opportunities for others in the community.

“A lot of businesses took a hit during Covid, hospo got smashed, and it's always a really hard industry to find workers. We are trying to make that easier.”

Erb learned skills in financial administration through kohanga reo when her eldest son was there.

When he was at school, she worked for 2½ years at Te Korowai o Ngaruahine Trust office as an administrator, but found she wanted to be part of the decision-making team.

“I discovered my interests lay in governance, and I put myself forward for election as my Ngati Manuhiakai hapu representative on the board,” she said.

To be elected, she had to leave her job at the trust, so she launched her own catering business, having already become known for catering marae gatherings.

She arranged to work alongside Campbell Mason in his Hāwera cafe Caffeinate.

Then the Covid pandemic arrived.

“On day one of the first lockdown I was supposed to go in there and start cooking and selling food,” she said.

Instead, she spent a lot of time planning, and they developed an app for ordering coffee and food that they used once contactless service was permitted.

The catering business grew alongside her reputation.

“There is always a tikanga over who runs a marae kitchen, and I’ve been privileged to work at a number of marae and kitchens, being able to do that is a real honour,” she said.

Her biggest event so far was the initialling of a deed of redress by the iwi of Taranaki and the crown, for the confiscation of Taranaki Maunga, at Aotearoa Marae in Okaiawa in March 2023.

“We were asked to cater for 500 but the night before we were asked to lift it to 670,” she said.

Events of that scale usually involve four days of work where she’s on her feet for up to 19-20 hours, she said.

“I really thrive on that stuff. After you have done the job, you look back at it thinking, we managed to feed all of these people. We identify what we did well and not so well, and take that for the next time.”

A huge boost to her business was getting Ministry of Education contracts to provide school lunches.

“It’s allowed me to employ staff.”

They now prepare 4000 lunches a week.

Tika Resturant (formerly Shadz Restaurant) opened the same day her granddaughter, Poppy, was born.

It is in a huge building that once housed the Egmont Power Board and easily accommodates the two halves of the restaurant.

A separate space is being refurbished for the school lunch preparation HQ.

Her staff team includes some whānau, with her parents Noel and Neta Riley helping out, while Tannah Ratahi-Smith, who is her son Ariki’s partner and mum to Poppy, is one of her administration superstars.

Erb and her husband, Hauraki, have seven children, ranging from nearly 3 to 23, with the youngest being born as the business was getting started.

Hauraki, who previously worked as an operator in the oil and gas industry, is a full-time dad. He is also on the board of Te Paepae o Aotea and is heavily involved with coaching basketball, and studying te reo.

“When Tika Catering started getting busy, we made the decision that one of us needed to be home with the kids, and we just swapped out,” she said.