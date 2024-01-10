A magic day on and in the water in Taranaki as temperatures continue to rise

The beach was the only sensible place to be in Taranaki yesterday as the hot weather continued.

Another scorching day saw hundreds of people opt for a day at the beach or out on the water in Taranaki as the temperature ran to 25C.

With no wind and little swell, the sea looked more like a deep blue pond, which helped lure boaties out to the water hoping to get their share of the fishing stories so many are currently telling.

Port Taranaki harbour master Tony Parr said the majority of boaties had stuck to the rules and acted responsibly, though he had talked to one or two about wearing lifejackets.

The bigger problem was divers not putting up their blue and white flag when they were under the water, he said.

Under New Zealand maritime rules divers must display a blue and white letter A (alfa flag) on their dive vessel to signal they are diving in an area.

The skipper and every person diving from the vessel are jointly responsible for ensuring that the flag is displayed and visible from a distance of over 200 metres from all directions.

“It’s not uncommon to see three or four boats out around the islands these day and while most have their flags up, not everyone does. A lot seem to know but don’t think it is important, but it is. There are a lot of boats around,” Parr said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff With no wind, boaties made the most of the opportunity to get out for some easy fishing on Wednesday.

He said had handed out about eight flags recently to skippers who didn’t have them and had spent a lot of time talking about why using them was important.

While the weather has kept the port area full of people this week, Parr said the Waterworld inflatable waterpark would be making it a busy place next week.

The park is scheduled to stay at the beach from Thursday, January 18, to February 6.

At Fitzroy and East End beaches the water hit 21C and the blue bottle jellyfish that stung a number of people in Fitzroy on Tuesday afternoon had gone.

Head lifeguard Colwyn Velvin was in a jubilant mood, helped by the calm conditions that made his job just that little bit easier.

“The water is as clear as the sky and I can’t see a cloud in the sky. The birds are singing, everyone is happy. I just love to see it like this,” he said.

The hot weather of Wednesday followed the release of the Niwa’s 2023 Annual Climate Summary, which showed 2023 was New Zealand’s second-warmest year on record.