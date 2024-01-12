Taranaki author hopes her books inspire families to go exploring

Taranaki artist, illustrator and author Hayley Elliot-Kernot with her 7-month-old baby, Donato, and her latest book.

Taranaki children’s book author and illustrator Hayley Elliot-Kernot likes to think she’s inspiring a few family road trips around the region with her stories.

Her latest book, Whetū and Waffle Explore Taranaki, is being launched at Pukeiti on January 15, one of the places the stripy ginger cat called Waffle and his mate Whetū, a kea, visit in the book.

The majority of the spots the duo visit are free, she said.

“Ninety per cent of them are free and those that aren’t, like the Fun Ho museum, are under $10. I wanted to give families activities for the holidays to do together, and promote the smaller towns.”

Stratford and Manaia both get a mention, along with Opunake’s Clifftop Garden, Pukeariki and the Te Rewa Rewa Bridge.

Some of her earlier books featured Waffle, based on her imaginary childhood cat, travelling solo, but he now had company on his travels.

“I wanted a native animal as well, but kids really like Waffle, so I thought I would add Whetū and make them friends.”

Elliot-Kernod has produced several books since creating her first, Paulie the Policeman, in 2017 for her stepfather Paul’s birthday.

About seven are still in print, she said.

She taught herself how to write, illustrate and self-publish the books, and it had not been an easy process.

“I definitely do enjoy it, and I’ll keep going,” she said. “It’s more expensive to publish in New Zealand, but people do like that the books are published here.”

With the arrival of baby Donato, now 7 months old, she had an extra incentive to write books he would enjoy.

She will read the book during Monday’s launch on the Founder’s Lawn at Pukeiti, from 10am to 11.30am.

“The reading includes some giveaways,” she said.

Families are encouraged to go along and enjoy the story, face painting and perhaps take a picnic to enjoy the picturesque garden setting or check out the Kids’ Treehouse Trail. The Rainforest Eatery will be open from 9.30am. Entry is free.

If it’s wet, the event will be held inside in the Rātā Room.

Pukeiti is at 2290 Carrington Rd.