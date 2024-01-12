​​​​​​​Professional golfer Sam Jones scorches around Ngamotu in 60

Taranaki professional golfer Sam Jones scored eight consecutive 3s on his way to 60 at New Plymouth's Ngamotu Golf Course this week, where he has been preparing for the DP World Tour.

Taranaki’s freshly-minted DP World Tour golf professional Sam Jones this week marked his preparation for the 2024 season in sensational fashion – shooting a 12-under par 60 at New Plymouth’s tough Ngamotu course.

The feat, which included a run of eight consecutive threes, had New Plymouth Golf Club officials scrambling to find out if any golfer had scored 60 before.

It is understood the official course record is 62, however Jones’ score can’t count as it was recorded off the club, not championship, tees and on a day when a local rule was in place which allowed him to clean and place his ball.

But it was still a spectacular part of Jones’ preparation for his DP World Tour season.

He opened Wednesday’s round in scorching temperatures with five birdies on the front nine to reach the turn five-under, and he then cut loose on the back nine with an eagle and five more birdies for his 60.

Jones also missed two putts from inside three metres that would have put his score into the magic 50s.

“I’d had a break over Christmas before playing in a pro-am in Auckland last week, where I was a bit rusty,” he said.

“But since then I’ve been doing some swing stuff with my coach, and all of a sudden everything clicked.”

Jones will now continue his preparation before heading overseas at the end of next week on a golfing journey that will take him all over the world.

He will first play in DP World Tour tournaments in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar, before embarking on what has been dubbed an International Swing, which will involve events in Kenya and South Africa.

From early March, Jones will compete in the tour’s Asian Swing, playing in Singapore, India, South Korea, Japan and China.

Then it will be on to the tour’s European Swing, which will begin in May, taking Jones to tournaments in numerous European countries.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Since qualifying for the DP World Tour in November, Jones has played in tour events in Australia and South Africa.

The big challenge facing Jones is to finish inside the top 110 on the professional tour’s Race to Dubai – a season-long competition to crown the DP World Tour’s No 1 player – which will ensure he keeps his tour card for 2025.

After he qualified for the tour in Spain in November last year, Jones played in tour events in Australia and South Africa, which earned him sufficient points to currently sit in 73rd spot on the Race to Dubai rankings.

“I’m quite nervous about it all, because playing on the tour is going to be a huge change for me,” the Manaia-born and raised golfer said.

“But my performances in the qualifying events and then in Australia and South Africa has put money in the bank – so in two months I’ve gone from having no money at all while trying to qualify, to having sufficient funds at this stage for travel, accommodation and other expenses.”

He said the tour was expensive. As an example, hiring caddies can cost at least $3000 a week.

“But there are tens of thousands of dollars on offer as tournament prize money, and it is estimated that DP World Tour pros who finish the 2024 season in the tour’s top 100 will have earned at least $700,000.”

When Jones does depart New Zealand on January 20 he will have some home-town support with him, with Ngamotu clubmate Travis Stewart his caddy for the first three tournaments in UAE, Bahrain and Qatar.

After that he will be on his own, competing with fellow Kiwis Daniel Hillier and Ryan Fox on the DP World Tour.