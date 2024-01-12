Taranaki Open Fours 2024: Midlands Funds Management Men’s Open teams and locations
On Monday the 119th Taranaki men’s Open fours competition rolls underway.
Based in New Plymouth, but using the surrounding towns of Oakura, Waitara, Lepperton and Inglewood, the event is the most popular on the New Zealand bowling calendar.
All teams are guaranteed four days of bowls in the Midlands Funds Management-sponsored event.
That incorporates eight games, with those winning six or more qualifying for the post section rounds, which start on Friday. The final is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.
A number of leading bowlers from around New Zealand, plus eight teams from Australia, are included in the field.
Location of sections
Monday / Tuesday / Wednesday / Thursday
Section 1 – Waitara / West End 3 / Vogeltown B / Fitzroy
Section 2 – Lepperton / Paritutu A / Fitzroy / West End 3
Section 3 – Inglewood / Paritutu B / Oakura / Vogeltown A
Section 4 – Vogeltown A / Oakura / West End 3 / Waitara
Section 5 – New Plymouth / Vogeltown B / Paritutu A / Lepperton
Section 6 – Fitzroy / West End 1 / Inglewood / Paritutu A
Section 7 – Vogeltown B / Lepperton / Paritutu B / New Plymouth
Section 8 – West End 1 / Waitara / New Plymouth / Oakura
Section 9 – West End 3 / Inglewood / Vogeltown A / Paritutu B
Section 10 – Paritutu A / New Plymouth / Waitara / Vogeltown B
Section 11 – Paritutu B / Fitzroy / Lepperton / West End 1
Section 12 – Oakura / Vogeltown A / West End 1 / Inglewood
Teams
Auckland
Blockhouse Bay D Geaney, J Geaney, J Reynolds, J Hunter (section 8)
Blockhouse Bay W Frederikson, G Riche, D McNamara, T Holdswrth (12)
Bridge Park P Taylor, M Haupapa, J Quay, T Marumaru (11)
Carlton Cornwall D Ball, T Walker, B Christie, B Green (3)
Carlton Cornwall P Stanaway, M Taurua, N Clark, M Upton (4)
Carlton Cornwall R Sutton, D Parker, J Brown, K Chaplin (8)
Carlton Cornwall C Boyle, M Feek, P Blick, G Moffitt (9)
Howick K Beasley, D Edge, I Dee, B Fenton (1)
Mt Albert S Ramsay, N Haturini, J Gray, L George (2)
Onehunga & Districts M Bradshaw, N Hill, L Hill, D Motu (10)
Pakuranga M Dickson, M Wright, L Ferrigal, S Brooking (7)
Pringle Park A Ellis, W Ruka, D Windler, D Matthews (6)
Pt Chevalier J Petelo, S Hoeft, P Aitken, K Earl (7)
Royal Oak D Delany, T Turua, M Carroll, V Fifita (5)
Australia
South Johnstone K Deegan, C Brady, T McAlary, G Kreisel (4)
Sunshine Coast B Hill, J Derrick, B Bell, N Alison (1)
Sunshine Coast M Payne, L Haines, G Baker, H Van Roy (1)
Sunshine Coast P Nixon, A Sandercock, G Clark, R Hastings (5)
Sunshine Coast A Owen, W Wakefield, D Handy, B Lake (5)
Sunshine Coast R Meacle, I Stoddart, I Cranney, A Henricks (9)
Sunshine Coast K Flint, R Blue, P Weller, S Ross (9)
Tumut P Hawken, B Phillips, B Hawken, M Hawken (10)
Bay of Plenty
Katikati R Pierce, A Burwell, J Board, N Canute (2)
Katikati B Johnstone, W Johnson, N Fowler, K Mahon (11)
Mount Maunganui P Eaton, B Currie, D Fale, J Simons (12)
Omokoroa M Mail, D Scott, V Konstantinovus, G Proctor (10)
Omokoroa C Webber, P Clarke, B Morrison, S Pickering (11)
Tauranga D Dickison, S Hughes, W Smith, J O'Shea (9)
Tauranga South M Oldfield, E Patillo, N Daysh, B Karl (8)
Te Puke B Martelletti, B McCallum, C Campny, L Thomson (6)
Te Puke P Morgan, J Riley, R Larvis, M Gibbons (7)
Canterbury
Darfield B Shorter, A Paul, W Parker, G Rowe (3)
Elmwood G Lawson, K Scott, P Matheson, S Sincock (6)
Parklands B Bowden, C Carter, J Humphries, S Lapslie (5)
Central Otago
Arrowtown G Johnstone, K Jackson, P Bain, B Sullivan (12)
Bannockburn A Rickard, H Andrews, K Parker, R Chamberlain (11)
Counties
Pukekohe D Ramsey, P Millar, A Raulerntrach, C Tilyard (4)
Pukekohe F Lim, S Pennell, M Cavanagh, M Wass (11)
Dunedin
Wakari B Sanders, P Barron, J Nicol, L McCaughan (1)
Far North
Far North RSA M Doak, A Bright, R Hockley, G Hunt (8)
Far North RSA P Dorreen, P Huxtable, J Kishone, P Fowlie (9)
Kaikohe D Davis, T Pattison, L Exler, K Thomas (7)
Kaitaia Church Road M Reddy, S Allison, B Allison, T Smith (3)
Opononi T Campbell, Z Rio Da Silva, D Holmes, R Ruka (1)
Gisborne/East Coast
Gisborne S Berezowski, H Huriwai, P Ferris, C Bunyan (1)
Hawke’s Bay
Bay Veiw W Parker, W McCarthy, T Murtha, B Garrett (2)
Havelock North G Fulford, P Kennedy, M McRodden, B Jackson (8)
Omarunui R Scott, S Bartle, A Heath, W Ryan (4)
Omarunui J Cornish, B Wakely, B Godber, P Falvey (7)
Omarunui J Kearns, P Wester, J Sowerby, J Lechner (12)
Kapiti
Otaki P Selby, R Papps, A Johnson, D Ahern (10)
Otaki R Hudson, C Johnstone, K Plunket, B Huxtable (10)
Otaki R McLean, R Mollo, G Curtis, R Keuster (10)
Otaki Railway T Howell, W Field, G Owen, S Rayner (6)
Paekakariki N Bovey, T Kortegast, S Riwaka, R Anderson (5)
Paraparaumu Beach M Wood, M Yaxley, D Deed, R Graham (2)
Raumati M Harvey, M Simeonoff, R Olivecrona, L Flynn (4)
Waitarere Beach J Michael, C Gardner, K Stevenson, M Horn (3)
Manawatu
Bulls S McGavin, T Belk, M Smith, B Caldwell (11)
Himatangi R Puklowski, D Cootes, B Pinker, B McGrath (10)
North End G Taylor, K Sellers, M Downer, G Oldridge (9)
Palmerston North J Dunlop, K Seaver, W Johnson, B Graham (12)
Nelson
Pohara G Crawford, M Fosket, K Crawford, C Moyle (3)
North Harbour
Birkenhead E Thomas, D Payne, P Nathan, C Nathan (1)
Birkenhead N Drew, D Pierson, B Wilson, M Rumble (2)
Mairangi Bay I Coombe, B Rogers, K Cameron, J Valentine (11)
Mairangi Bay K Sturgeon, J Price, T Stanaway, R Cullen (12)
Mairangi Bay L Wech, T Popplewell, P Chisholm, A Langley (5)
Mairangi Bay T James, D Lloyd, T Trent, G McGregor (8)
Orewa W Harris, A Dorrance, M Higginson, A McQuoid (9)
Orewa M Hitchings, M Paton, N Rooney, B Tatnell (10)
Riverhead J Corric, B Baker, B Catton, G Coates (4)
Takapuna G Banks, G Keats, K Berman, A Campbell (6)
Takapuna S Poppleton, M Benton, T Shaw, G Nisbett (7)
Taranaki
Fitzroy N Goldsworthy, D West, D Toon, N Langlands (1)
Fitzroy C Christie, A White, D File, G Benton (2)
Fitzroy E Foreman, N Nodder, I Dawson, A Gadsby (3)
Fitzroy G Pease, S Rubick, B Robins, S Rowe (6)
Fitzroy K Sargent, D Brophy, P Spiers, J Hazard (8)
Fitzroy M Symes, R Gadsby, A Mora, E Jones (11)
Hāwera Park K Pollard, G Mudgway, D Pulman, J Kearney (1)
Hāwera Park M Dudley, C Hall, R Johnson, G Stannard (2)
Hāwera Park N Berry, G Baxter, G Cockerill, W Hart (3)
Hāwera Park B Eccleshall, tbc, P Newell, G Crawshaw (6)
Inglewood K Bishop, D Stachurski, B Fleming, K Koch (3)
Inglewood N West, N Earley, G Reive, R Small (6)
Inglewood G O'Sullivan, D O'Sullivan, B O'Sullivan, S Sabine (9)
Inglewood L Spick, P van Dyk, C Gyde, K Gyde (12)
Lepperton G Oliver, F Quilter, C MacFarlane, R Muir (2)
Manaia R Clark, P Kuklinski, J Peters, T Taunt (8)
Manaia R Clark, B Davies, B Fox, A Bowler (9)
New Plymouth B Robertson, R Robertson, T Hori, L Hori (5)
New Plymouth N Probyn, B Foley, W Donovan, M Matthews (6)
New Plymouth R Helms, F Gesce, G Helms, R Chard (7)
New Plymouth M Marinovich, G Rankine, G Nicholas, S Watkins (8)
New Plymouth I Weir, M Wesley, G Brown, G Vorster (10)
Oakura C Murray, K Fleming, B Jackson, W Gray (3)
Oakura J Priest, P Walklin, W Robinson, S Muller (4)
Oakura T McAlevey, P Radich, R Wright, B Anderson (12)
Okato D McEldowney, B Peacock, P Megaw, A Niwa (5)
Okato R Woods, B Brophy, F Megaw, K Kape (7)
Opunake P Deegan, P Clement, R Sinclair, D McKenzie (4)
Paritutu A Riddock, N Watson, K Brown, G Fale (2)
Paritutu S Cottam, K Gledhill, E Betts, J Cottam (3)
Paritutu A Zittersteijn, K Smith, A Collins, D Read (5)
Paritutu J Roberts, C McLellan, D Holdt, J Carter (7)
Paritutu B Read, K Archer, B Pope, G Herbert (9)
Paritutu D Goodin, D Elgar, R Hassall, D Christensen (10)
Paritutu P Howell, J Zittersteijn, A Batley, T Johns (11)
Pihama T Mullin, G Mills, G Norgate, K Pengelly (2)
Rahotu S Fleming, K Helms, G Newsome, D Chard (4)
Startford Avon P Digby, B Needham, G Kelly, K Sullivan (6)
Tower R Ranford, J Ranford, K Ranford, P Ranford (5)
Tower M Anderson, G Anderson, K Hills, B Anderson (10)
Tower I Busby, C Solomons, P Werder, M Werder (11)
Tower S Roberts, K Hill, J Roberts, M Kuklinski (12)
Vogeltown G Markie, D Behrent, C Maclean, L Dombroski (5)
Vogeltown G Crow, S Siffleet, K Souto, D Turner (7)
Waimea C Nutt, C Smith, M Jane, C Clout (1)
Waimea T Poutu, P Christensen, D Gladding, M Thomson (11)
Waitara C Rona, J Ape Esera, J Jane, G McAuley (1)
Waitara P Berge, J Haupapa, M Wingrove, T Zimmerman (4)
Waitara J Niwa, B Pepperell, B Jane, D Arnold (8)
Waitara B Crawford, L Laing, L Powley, I Quigley (10)
West End D Scott, B Colgan, W Wipatene, W Hawkes (1)
West End I Heal, J Blyde, B Haw, M Dalzell (2)
West End P Darbyshire, G Murfitt, L Murfitt, N Broughton (4)
West End J Garrud, B Hall, S Temperton, B Lilley (8)
West End D Rudman, F Nicholas, P Turner, K Hall (9)
West End B Boulton, D Moeller, T Hancock, J Sexton (11)
West End C De Faria, S Walker, D Wilson, J Linn (12)
Thames Valley
Coromandel D Goodall, T Jensen, M Proctor, K Sprott (4)
Tui Park G Slattery, C Demler, T Rigter, A Bowler (5)
Whangamata M Pene, W Head, T Lucas, A McGaughey (2)
Waikato
Frankton Junction B Osmond, N Reid, J Turley, C Hinton (8)
Hillcrest S Liddington, D Duncan, M Moore, E Knox (7)
Hillcrest T Harris, D Selby, M Young, A Solly (9)
Hillcrest M Jones, T Gray, P Pickering, G Stow (10)
Hinuera K Smith, B Milne, B Brill, B Settle (6)
Putaruru M Nicholl, R Ensor, C Naude, P Roscoe (1)
Putaruru O Sutton, N Sutton, P Sutton, A Sutton (12)
Rewa M Hooper, E Hope, T James, D McNeal (11)
Te Kuiti C Young, C McKellar, K Higgins, P Lange (3)
Wairarapa
Martinborough G Muriwai, B Brunenberg, G Hamlyn, M O'Brien (9)
Wellington
Johnsonville B Gibson, P Todd, K Brown, W Coleman (4)
Johnsonville T Osment, D Williams, B Cleaver, A Cronin (7)
Johnsonville N Nehemia, N MacGibbon, I Franklin, K Walsh (8)
Johnsonville G Evans, K Alexander, M Baylis, D Carr (10)
Massey Ave B Edwards, W Hensen, J McIllroy, T Clarkson (6)
Miramar K Hastings, R Sukha, P Redshaw, M McAulgey (6)
Naenae R Thorn, L Newman, P Ballinger, M Clements (1)
Naenae T Stoker, N Musgrave, G Parker, B Joseph (2)
Naenae A Ferrari, B Miller, P Small, C Hemingway (3)
Stokes Valley C Hope, R Bird, C Brookes, J Brien (2)
Tawa G McLeod, P Hassall, A Savage, G Williams (3)
Titahi Bay K Kelly, P Byres, R Kelleher, B McRoberts (5)
Upper Hutt G Bannatyne, A Wall, S Hunter, G May (7)
Victoria R Martin, B Signal, R Leitch, G Wakefield (11)
Victoria L Guy, B O'Brien, G Ruane, M Burgess (12)
Whanganui
Aramoho K Coombe, M O'Leary, G Mitchell, K Schultz (3)
Aramoho P Belliss, K Slight, L Tasker, R Wilson (4)
Aramoho D Pirere, R Terrey, A Heketa, L Hunt (6)
Wanganui S Goater, G Young, L Palmer, R Le Quesne (5)
Wanganui R Park, T McRae, A Dickson, C Wright (7)
Wanganui East C Pinker, L Bourne, G Lyne, W Pinker (8)
Wanganui East G Petersen, R Neilson, J McCall, C Field (9)