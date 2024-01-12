Taranaki Open Fours 2024: Midlands Funds Management Men’s Open teams and locations

The Taranaki Open Fours is back for the 119th time at bowling greens in and around New Plymouth.

On Monday the 119th Taranaki men’s Open fours competition rolls underway.

Based in New Plymouth, but using the surrounding towns of Oakura, Waitara, Lepperton and Inglewood, the event is the most popular on the New Zealand bowling calendar.

All teams are guaranteed four days of bowls in the Midlands Funds Management-sponsored event.

That incorporates eight games, with those winning six or more qualifying for the post section rounds, which start on Friday. The final is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

A number of leading bowlers from around New Zealand, plus eight teams from Australia, are included in the field.

Location of sections

Monday / Tuesday / Wednesday / Thursday

Section 1 – Waitara / West End 3 / Vogeltown B / Fitzroy

Section 2 – Lepperton / Paritutu A / Fitzroy / West End 3

Section 3 – Inglewood / Paritutu B / Oakura / Vogeltown A

Section 4 – Vogeltown A / Oakura / West End 3 / Waitara

Section 5 – New Plymouth / Vogeltown B / Paritutu A / Lepperton

Section 6 – Fitzroy / West End 1 / Inglewood / Paritutu A

Section 7 – Vogeltown B / Lepperton / Paritutu B / New Plymouth

Section 8 – West End 1 / Waitara / New Plymouth / Oakura

Section 9 – West End 3 / Inglewood / Vogeltown A / Paritutu B

Section 10 – Paritutu A / New Plymouth / Waitara / Vogeltown B

Section 11 – Paritutu B / Fitzroy / Lepperton / West End 1

Section 12 – Oakura / Vogeltown A / West End 1 / Inglewood

Teams

Auckland

Blockhouse Bay D Geaney, J Geaney, J Reynolds, J Hunter (section 8)

Blockhouse Bay W Frederikson, G Riche, D McNamara, T Holdswrth (12)

Bridge Park P Taylor, M Haupapa, J Quay, T Marumaru (11)

Carlton Cornwall D Ball, T Walker, B Christie, B Green (3)

Carlton Cornwall P Stanaway, M Taurua, N Clark, M Upton (4)

Carlton Cornwall R Sutton, D Parker, J Brown, K Chaplin (8)

Carlton Cornwall C Boyle, M Feek, P Blick, G Moffitt (9)

Howick K Beasley, D Edge, I Dee, B Fenton (1)

Mt Albert S Ramsay, N Haturini, J Gray, L George (2)

Onehunga & Districts M Bradshaw, N Hill, L Hill, D Motu (10)

Pakuranga M Dickson, M Wright, L Ferrigal, S Brooking (7)

Pringle Park A Ellis, W Ruka, D Windler, D Matthews (6)

Pt Chevalier J Petelo, S Hoeft, P Aitken, K Earl (7)

Royal Oak D Delany, T Turua, M Carroll, V Fifita (5)

Australia

South Johnstone K Deegan, C Brady, T McAlary, G Kreisel (4)

Sunshine Coast B Hill, J Derrick, B Bell, N Alison (1)

Sunshine Coast M Payne, L Haines, G Baker, H Van Roy (1)

Sunshine Coast P Nixon, A Sandercock, G Clark, R Hastings (5)

Sunshine Coast A Owen, W Wakefield, D Handy, B Lake (5)

Sunshine Coast R Meacle, I Stoddart, I Cranney, A Henricks (9)

Sunshine Coast K Flint, R Blue, P Weller, S Ross (9)

Tumut P Hawken, B Phillips, B Hawken, M Hawken (10)

Bay of Plenty

Katikati R Pierce, A Burwell, J Board, N Canute (2)

Katikati B Johnstone, W Johnson, N Fowler, K Mahon (11)

Mount Maunganui P Eaton, B Currie, D Fale, J Simons (12)

Omokoroa M Mail, D Scott, V Konstantinovus, G Proctor (10)

Omokoroa C Webber, P Clarke, B Morrison, S Pickering (11)

Tauranga D Dickison, S Hughes, W Smith, J O'Shea (9)

Tauranga South M Oldfield, E Patillo, N Daysh, B Karl (8)

Te Puke B Martelletti, B McCallum, C Campny, L Thomson (6)

Te Puke P Morgan, J Riley, R Larvis, M Gibbons (7)

Canterbury

Darfield B Shorter, A Paul, W Parker, G Rowe (3)

Elmwood G Lawson, K Scott, P Matheson, S Sincock (6)

Parklands B Bowden, C Carter, J Humphries, S Lapslie (5)

Central Otago

Arrowtown G Johnstone, K Jackson, P Bain, B Sullivan (12)

Bannockburn A Rickard, H Andrews, K Parker, R Chamberlain (11)

Counties

Pukekohe D Ramsey, P Millar, A Raulerntrach, C Tilyard (4)

Pukekohe F Lim, S Pennell, M Cavanagh, M Wass (11)

Dunedin

Wakari B Sanders, P Barron, J Nicol, L McCaughan (1)

Far North

Far North RSA M Doak, A Bright, R Hockley, G Hunt (8)

Far North RSA P Dorreen, P Huxtable, J Kishone, P Fowlie (9)

Kaikohe D Davis, T Pattison, L Exler, K Thomas (7)

Kaitaia Church Road M Reddy, S Allison, B Allison, T Smith (3)

Opononi T Campbell, Z Rio Da Silva, D Holmes, R Ruka (1)

Gisborne/East Coast

Gisborne S Berezowski, H Huriwai, P Ferris, C Bunyan (1)

Hawke’s Bay

Bay Veiw W Parker, W McCarthy, T Murtha, B Garrett (2)

Havelock North G Fulford, P Kennedy, M McRodden, B Jackson (8)

Omarunui R Scott, S Bartle, A Heath, W Ryan (4)

Omarunui J Cornish, B Wakely, B Godber, P Falvey (7)

Omarunui J Kearns, P Wester, J Sowerby, J Lechner (12)

Kapiti

Otaki P Selby, R Papps, A Johnson, D Ahern (10)

Otaki R Hudson, C Johnstone, K Plunket, B Huxtable (10)

Otaki R McLean, R Mollo, G Curtis, R Keuster (10)

Otaki Railway T Howell, W Field, G Owen, S Rayner (6)

Paekakariki N Bovey, T Kortegast, S Riwaka, R Anderson (5)

Paraparaumu Beach M Wood, M Yaxley, D Deed, R Graham (2)

Raumati M Harvey, M Simeonoff, R Olivecrona, L Flynn (4)

Waitarere Beach J Michael, C Gardner, K Stevenson, M Horn (3)

Manawatu

Bulls S McGavin, T Belk, M Smith, B Caldwell (11)

Himatangi R Puklowski, D Cootes, B Pinker, B McGrath (10)

North End G Taylor, K Sellers, M Downer, G Oldridge (9)

Palmerston North J Dunlop, K Seaver, W Johnson, B Graham (12)

Nelson

Pohara G Crawford, M Fosket, K Crawford, C Moyle (3)

North Harbour

Birkenhead E Thomas, D Payne, P Nathan, C Nathan (1)

Birkenhead N Drew, D Pierson, B Wilson, M Rumble (2)

Mairangi Bay I Coombe, B Rogers, K Cameron, J Valentine (11)

Mairangi Bay K Sturgeon, J Price, T Stanaway, R Cullen (12)

Mairangi Bay L Wech, T Popplewell, P Chisholm, A Langley (5)

Mairangi Bay T James, D Lloyd, T Trent, G McGregor (8)

Orewa W Harris, A Dorrance, M Higginson, A McQuoid (9)

Orewa M Hitchings, M Paton, N Rooney, B Tatnell (10)

Riverhead J Corric, B Baker, B Catton, G Coates (4)

Takapuna G Banks, G Keats, K Berman, A Campbell (6)

Takapuna S Poppleton, M Benton, T Shaw, G Nisbett (7)

Taranaki

Fitzroy N Goldsworthy, D West, D Toon, N Langlands (1)

Fitzroy C Christie, A White, D File, G Benton (2)

Fitzroy E Foreman, N Nodder, I Dawson, A Gadsby (3)

Fitzroy G Pease, S Rubick, B Robins, S Rowe (6)

Fitzroy K Sargent, D Brophy, P Spiers, J Hazard (8)

Fitzroy M Symes, R Gadsby, A Mora, E Jones (11)

Hāwera Park K Pollard, G Mudgway, D Pulman, J Kearney (1)

Hāwera Park M Dudley, C Hall, R Johnson, G Stannard (2)

Hāwera Park N Berry, G Baxter, G Cockerill, W Hart (3)

Hāwera Park B Eccleshall, tbc, P Newell, G Crawshaw (6)

Inglewood K Bishop, D Stachurski, B Fleming, K Koch (3)

Inglewood N West, N Earley, G Reive, R Small (6)

Inglewood G O'Sullivan, D O'Sullivan, B O'Sullivan, S Sabine (9)

Inglewood L Spick, P van Dyk, C Gyde, K Gyde (12)

Lepperton G Oliver, F Quilter, C MacFarlane, R Muir (2)

Manaia R Clark, P Kuklinski, J Peters, T Taunt (8)

Manaia R Clark, B Davies, B Fox, A Bowler (9)

New Plymouth B Robertson, R Robertson, T Hori, L Hori (5)

New Plymouth N Probyn, B Foley, W Donovan, M Matthews (6)

New Plymouth R Helms, F Gesce, G Helms, R Chard (7)

New Plymouth M Marinovich, G Rankine, G Nicholas, S Watkins (8)

New Plymouth I Weir, M Wesley, G Brown, G Vorster (10)

Oakura C Murray, K Fleming, B Jackson, W Gray (3)

Oakura J Priest, P Walklin, W Robinson, S Muller (4)

Oakura T McAlevey, P Radich, R Wright, B Anderson (12)

Okato D McEldowney, B Peacock, P Megaw, A Niwa (5)

Okato R Woods, B Brophy, F Megaw, K Kape (7)

Opunake P Deegan, P Clement, R Sinclair, D McKenzie (4)

Paritutu A Riddock, N Watson, K Brown, G Fale (2)

Paritutu S Cottam, K Gledhill, E Betts, J Cottam (3)

Paritutu A Zittersteijn, K Smith, A Collins, D Read (5)

Paritutu J Roberts, C McLellan, D Holdt, J Carter (7)

Paritutu B Read, K Archer, B Pope, G Herbert (9)

Paritutu D Goodin, D Elgar, R Hassall, D Christensen (10)

Paritutu P Howell, J Zittersteijn, A Batley, T Johns (11)

Pihama T Mullin, G Mills, G Norgate, K Pengelly (2)

Rahotu S Fleming, K Helms, G Newsome, D Chard (4)

Startford Avon P Digby, B Needham, G Kelly, K Sullivan (6)

Tower R Ranford, J Ranford, K Ranford, P Ranford (5)

Tower M Anderson, G Anderson, K Hills, B Anderson (10)

Tower I Busby, C Solomons, P Werder, M Werder (11)

Tower S Roberts, K Hill, J Roberts, M Kuklinski (12)

Vogeltown G Markie, D Behrent, C Maclean, L Dombroski (5)

Vogeltown G Crow, S Siffleet, K Souto, D Turner (7)

Waimea C Nutt, C Smith, M Jane, C Clout (1)

Waimea T Poutu, P Christensen, D Gladding, M Thomson (11)

Waitara C Rona, J Ape Esera, J Jane, G McAuley (1)

Waitara P Berge, J Haupapa, M Wingrove, T Zimmerman (4)

Waitara J Niwa, B Pepperell, B Jane, D Arnold (8)

Waitara B Crawford, L Laing, L Powley, I Quigley (10)

West End D Scott, B Colgan, W Wipatene, W Hawkes (1)

West End I Heal, J Blyde, B Haw, M Dalzell (2)

West End P Darbyshire, G Murfitt, L Murfitt, N Broughton (4)

West End J Garrud, B Hall, S Temperton, B Lilley (8)

West End D Rudman, F Nicholas, P Turner, K Hall (9)

West End B Boulton, D Moeller, T Hancock, J Sexton (11)

West End C De Faria, S Walker, D Wilson, J Linn (12)

Thames Valley

Coromandel D Goodall, T Jensen, M Proctor, K Sprott (4)

Tui Park G Slattery, C Demler, T Rigter, A Bowler (5)

Whangamata M Pene, W Head, T Lucas, A McGaughey (2)

Waikato

Frankton Junction B Osmond, N Reid, J Turley, C Hinton (8)

Hillcrest S Liddington, D Duncan, M Moore, E Knox (7)

Hillcrest T Harris, D Selby, M Young, A Solly (9)

Hillcrest M Jones, T Gray, P Pickering, G Stow (10)

Hinuera K Smith, B Milne, B Brill, B Settle (6)

Putaruru M Nicholl, R Ensor, C Naude, P Roscoe (1)

Putaruru O Sutton, N Sutton, P Sutton, A Sutton (12)

Rewa M Hooper, E Hope, T James, D McNeal (11)

Te Kuiti C Young, C McKellar, K Higgins, P Lange (3)

Wairarapa

Martinborough G Muriwai, B Brunenberg, G Hamlyn, M O'Brien (9)

Wellington

Johnsonville B Gibson, P Todd, K Brown, W Coleman (4)

Johnsonville T Osment, D Williams, B Cleaver, A Cronin (7)

Johnsonville N Nehemia, N MacGibbon, I Franklin, K Walsh (8)

Johnsonville G Evans, K Alexander, M Baylis, D Carr (10)

Massey Ave B Edwards, W Hensen, J McIllroy, T Clarkson (6)

Miramar K Hastings, R Sukha, P Redshaw, M McAulgey (6)

Naenae R Thorn, L Newman, P Ballinger, M Clements (1)

Naenae T Stoker, N Musgrave, G Parker, B Joseph (2)

Naenae A Ferrari, B Miller, P Small, C Hemingway (3)

Stokes Valley C Hope, R Bird, C Brookes, J Brien (2)

Tawa G McLeod, P Hassall, A Savage, G Williams (3)

Titahi Bay K Kelly, P Byres, R Kelleher, B McRoberts (5)

Upper Hutt G Bannatyne, A Wall, S Hunter, G May (7)

Victoria R Martin, B Signal, R Leitch, G Wakefield (11)

Victoria L Guy, B O'Brien, G Ruane, M Burgess (12)

Whanganui

Aramoho K Coombe, M O'Leary, G Mitchell, K Schultz (3)

Aramoho P Belliss, K Slight, L Tasker, R Wilson (4)

Aramoho D Pirere, R Terrey, A Heketa, L Hunt (6)

Wanganui S Goater, G Young, L Palmer, R Le Quesne (5)

Wanganui R Park, T McRae, A Dickson, C Wright (7)

Wanganui East C Pinker, L Bourne, G Lyne, W Pinker (8)

Wanganui East G Petersen, R Neilson, J McCall, C Field (9)