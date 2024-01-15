Taranaki Open Fours bowls tournament will pit mate against mate and grandfather against grandson

Jeff Jane won’t give an inch when he meets his grandson Matt Jane in the qualifying rounds of the Men’s Open Fours in New Plymouth this week.

When Jeff Jane squares off against his grandson Matt Jane in the Taranaki Open Fours bowls tournament this week he might share some advice but he won’t give an inch in the battle for victory.

“Granddad doesn’t let me win anything. I still can’t beat him at pool, darts or golf,” said Matt, who first played in the open last year and, at 35, is one of the younger players in the tournament.

The pair will meet in the seventh of their qualifying matches at the open. With teams needing six wins to progress, it is likely they will know if they have qualified or not by the time they face off.

“So it might be we are just playing for bragging rights,” Jeff said.

Matt Rilkoff/Stuff Matt doesn’t expect any quarter from his granddad, who he hasn’t yet managed to beat in golf, darts or pool.

Jeff, who has played for six years and is currently the stand-in greenkeeper at his Waitara Club, said he might offer his grandson, who has played for two years with the Waimea Club and bowls at number three, some advice if he needs it.

“But most of the time if you are playing lower order you get told what shot to make anyway,” he said.

While organisers of the Open could not recall a grandfather playing his grandson previously, there have been a number of games between family members over the years.

The most recent example was in last year’s final where the Zitterseijns, Aidan (son) and John (dad), met.

Another remarkable instance was in the 1964 final when four Spurdle brothers played off – Bill, Ernie and Roy in one side, against Ben, or Barney as he was affectionately known.

Matt and Jeff are just two of hundreds of bowlers from around New Zealand and Australia in New Plymouth until Sunday for the Men’s Open Fours.

Then next week, from Tuesday, there will be a whole new batch for the Women’s Open Fours.

Based in New Plymouth, but using the surrounding towns of Oakura, Waitara, Lepperton and Inglewood, the event is in its 119th year and is the most popular on the New Zealand bowling calendar.

Matt Rilkoff/Stuff Matt has been playing for two years, while Jeff started lawn bowls six years ago.

All teams are guaranteed four days of bowls in the Midlands Funds Management-sponsored event.

That incorporates eight games, with those winning six or more qualifying for the post section rounds, which start on Friday. The final is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

A number of leading bowlers from around New Zealand, plus eight teams from Australia, are included in the field.

Two members of last year’s winning team are in the field this time, Aidan Zittersteijn and Daryl Read. They won the event last year with Hamish Kape and Kaylin Huwyler, but with those two players unavailable, Adam Collins and Kurt Smith join the fold.

Matt Rilkoff/Stuff The tournament is in its 119th year and is the biggest of its kind in the country.

The field contains a number of top visiting teams, with the likes of Gary Lawson, Peter Belliss, Raymond Martin and Dan Delany competing.

Of the 57 Taranaki sides competing, in addition to Zittersteijn, Craig De Faria has established a magnificent record in recent years and should feature again.

Brylee Flutey, general manager destination at Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki, said the open, which was the largest event of its kind in New Zealand, was supported through the New Plymouth Major Events Fund.

”We wish the 1,000-plus competitors the best as they hit the greens over the two-week event, which attracts and includes locals as well as a significant number of participants from across New Zealand and Australia along with their friends, family, and spectators,” she said.

While many teams stay at hotels or hostels, there is a tradition in New Plymouth of teams renting out houses for the week, with some coming back to the same house year after year with the usual occupants coordinating their own holiday around the event.

Teams and schedules can be found at www.stuff.co.nz/taranaki-daily-news