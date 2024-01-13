No beach nearby, no problem for busy Taranaki camping ground with a new sign

Caitie Hayward and Michelle Hooper are half of the all-women team that runs the Stratford Motel and Holiday Park.

A small town camping ground more than 40 kilometres from the nearest beach has got so busy this summer, they needed a ‘no vacancy’ sign for the first time.

Usually, the women who run Stratford Motel and Holiday Park, manager Caitie​ Hayward and staff member Michelle Hooper, can squeeze people in, but a couple of times they’ve reluctantly turned a camper away.

“I had to get my husband to make us a sign,” Hooper said.

“This month has been double what we have experienced in the last few years,” Hayward said.

“We filled up 14 spaces last night, just people coming in off the street. Every day is different.”

The park, which can sleep about 300, is on a quiet street beside Stratford’s King Edward Park, native bush walks and a large rugby ground.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Cheryl and Brian Marshall, with their dog Freddy, sold their New Plymouth home and are travelling together in their two motor homes.

It has camping sites, a motel, cabins, a backpacker’s lodge, an indoor swimming pool, spa and a playground.

“We get lots of Aucklanders coming down, this is like their little sanctuary. We even get people from New Plymouth and Hāwera just coming in for a night,” Hooper said.

“This is a little hidden gem, even some people that live in Stratford don't realise it exists.

“We are blowing our own horns a bit, but it’s all true. We get comments about how tidy the bathrooms are and how clean, and the water pressure is really good, so I’ve been told.”

“It’s tranquil with the bush and the birds, people love how green it is,” Hayward chips in.

This weekend it is filled with speedway enthusiasts who will be back on January 27 and 28, along with a competitive marching group.

In March, there’s a big dog show at Midhurst, so the camp will be full of unusual breeds of dog for a couple of nights, and another weekend it will be BMX riders.

Some guests arrive via SH43, to climb Taranaki Maunga after doing the Tongariro Crossing.

But there’s one perennial issue, which causes both women to laugh.

“It’s always our fault when people don't get to see the mountain,” Hayward said.

“Someone told me they’d come to Stratford four times in the last three years, and they had never seen it.”

This weekend, the park is full, with people from around the country involved in two nights of racing in the New Zealand Stockcar Championships at the Stratford speedway.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Brent Baker enjoys a cool beer after driving down from Auckland in his family’s bus, with his wife Denise, their son Corey and grandson Vincent.

On Thursday afternoon, Brent and Denise Baker enjoyed a cold drink after a six-hour trek in their bus from Auckland while their son Corey and grandson Vincent, 4, headed for the swimming pool.

Corey was one of 215 drivers in the qualifying races on Friday, hoping to get through to Saturday’s finals.

“We always use this camp when we come down, they’re really friendly, really accommodating with good facilities, just good all round,” Denise said.

The family is away at stockcar events most weekends, and will be back in Stratford in a fortnight for the New Zealand Streetstocks Grand Prix.

“When the season ends, it's pretty boring until it starts again. You're missing your mates,” Brent said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Chris and Sue Teessen from Auckland are on their second holiday in Stratford, having enjoyed it so much in 2021 they came back.

Aucklanders Sue and Chris Teessen liked Stratford so much on their first visit in 2021, they arrived with their caravan on Thursday for a week-long stay.

They planned to visit New Plymouth’s Festival of Lights and had bought their speedway tickets for tonight .

“Last time we were here, we enjoyed the small town vibe,” Sue said. “We particularly enjoyed going to Whangamomona on the Forgotten Highway. That was a treat.”

“It was a joke every day to see if we could see the mountain,” said Chris. “We saw it once.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Brian Marshall enjoys meeting the different people from around the world at the camping ground.

Brian and Cheryl Marshall have been at the Stratford holiday park for several months.

They have ‘his and her’ motorhomes parked side by side.

Both retired, they sold their home in New Plymouth and are soon off in convoy around the South Island.

They have walkie-talkies to talk to each other on the road, and soundbars and their laptops for music.

“We’re interested in different things,” Cheryl said. “I like country music, Brian likes heavy metal. I like walking and reading, and Brian is into bikes.

“We have put some money aside in case we see somewhere later on, or we get too old for this sort of life – we still have our house money.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Cheryl Marshall has enjoyed exploring Stratford's parks and walks with Shitsu cross dog, Freddy.

While they’re on the road, Brian has left his two Harley Davidson bikes in storage, but he has an electric scooter onboard which is useful for shopping, he said.

“We’re living the life – no mortgage, no rates. If you get noisy neighbours, you can just unplug and drive down the road.”

Both enjoy meeting people from all around the world, and were impressed with the number of food outlets in Stratford, Brian said.

“You can get two burgers, chips and a drink for $14.”