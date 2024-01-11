Taranaki sunniest place in North Island but relinquishes national title

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff It may no longer be the national champ, but Taranaki is still one of the country’s sunniest places to live.

It led the pack in June and was in the top four sunniest areas for much of the year, but Taranaki fell out of the running in December and has relinquished its title as New Zealand’s sunniest place.

Figures released by Niwa show that the honour now belongs to the Mackenzie Basin in the South Island, at which 2658 hours of sunshine was recorded in 2023.

Wider Nelson came in a close second with 2639 hours, followed by neighbour Tasman at 2574 hours.

Taranaki can still lay claim to being the sunniest place in the North Island, with a total of 2488 hours for the year, but the top four positions are all filled by South Island spots.

By the end of November last year, Taranaki had an outside chance to retain the title, sitting in fourth place with 2292 hours, but in the last month of 2023 was only able to add 196 hours to its total.

In 2021 and 2022, Taranaki was the sunniest place in New Zealand, recording 2592 hours and 2659 hours respectively.

The 2021 and 2022 results stunned much of the country and came as quite a surprise to locals too.

- Taranaki Daily News