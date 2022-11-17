Two New Plymouth Students Receive Fred Hollows Humanity Award

Two students from a small Taranaki school have been recognised for their community work as recipients of a Fred Hollows Humanity Award.

Lilah Elers and Phillipa Andrews from Huirangi School were recognised for leading the school to participate in the Child Cancer Foundation's Wig Wednesday appeal.

They went above and beyond, making their own lemonade and grapefruit juice to sell on the side, as well as collecting money for wacky hair.

The Fred Hollows Humanity Award, which was announced at a recent virtual ceremony, are inspired by the founder of The Fred Hollows Foundation NZ, the late Professor Fred Hollows and recognise young people who strive to make the world around them better.

Phillipa Andrews helped with the event too, which saw the pair named as finalist in the Fred Hollows Humanity Awards.

Huirangi principal Natalie Looney nominated the pair and said they were both caring and giving students who always looked out for others.

Foundation chief executive Dr Audrey Aumua said those who received an award this year had shown the compassion, initiative, and courage to take action to make the world better for others, encapsulating the qualities of Fred Hollows.

For their efforts, finalists received a goodie containing, among other things, stationery and vouchers for parner organisations.