Taranaki-based vets backed by $55k bonding scheme

Veterinary graduates who work predominantly with production animals, working dogs, or both can get the grant. (file photo)

Three Taranaki-based veterinary graduates have each received $55,000 to kick-start their careers and help to ease the shortage of vets.

William MacDonald, Ashley Caulfield and Rosemary Knobloch got the financial boost from the Government’s Voluntary Bonding Scheme for Veterinarians (VBS), announced on Tuesday by acting Agriculture and Rural Communities Minister Meka Whaitiri.

The scheme offers a grant spread over five years to attract and retain graduate vets into rural practices. Recently graduated vets who work predominantly with production animals, working dogs, or both can get the grant.

Whaitiri said the country needed more vets to care for production animals such as cows, sheep, pigs, and working dogs that are “so essential in our food and fibre sector”.