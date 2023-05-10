Taranaki students speak up on ways to achieve race unity

South Taranaki participants and judges at the Race Unity Speech Awards in Hāwera, Caleb Neil (Opunake High School), Emelia Scott, Ebony Kalin, Mapet Bacor (all Te Paepae o Aotea), Acting Senior Sergeant Andrew Russ, Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Tamarongo principal Robyn Davey, and South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon.

Taranaki students sharing their ideas on how to promote race unity have called for the community to start by reforming themselves.

Senior students from secondary schools in North and South Taranaki took part in the Taranaki heats of the annual Race Unity Speech Awards last Tuesday in Hāwera.

The theme for this year’s speeches was awhihia te rito – nurturing the young.

“They're saying we should all be reforming ourselves to be appropriate role models, that is one of the strongest ways to nurture the young,” regional co-ordinator Mervyn Chivers, a member of the New Plymouth Baha’i community which organises the annual events, said.

Some of the speakers talked about racism they had experienced, and it was heart-wrenching to hear.

“Two of the students both started their speeches with the same words: ‘I came to New Zealand when I was five’, then went on to describe the racism they received as five-year-olds,” he said.

“But I think most of the students were hopeful, most reiterated what they were doing themselves when they encountered racism.”

The principal focus of the whole event is not being against racism but for unity, he said.

“No child is born racist, that is where reforming ourselves and becoming good role models comes in,” he said.

The top two Taranaki students will be flown to Auckland for the semi-finals and finals on June 17 and 18, Chivers’ fellow co-ordinator Ainslie Duncan said.

Ebony Kalin a year 13 student from Te Paepae o Aotea, will represent South Taranaki, with Emilia Scott, also from Te Paepae o Aotea, named as reserve.

Supplied/Stuff North Taranaki speakers and judges WITT deputy chief executive Allie Hemara-Wahanui, Anandhi Saravanan, New Plymouth Girls' High School, Senior Sergeant Brendon Gerrish, Zach Bernardo, Francis Douglas Memorial College, Sourya Banerjee, New Plymouth Boys' High School, Harry Scott and Juan Caceres-Ramirez, Francis Douglas Memorial High College, with Tamzyn Pue from Witt and Te Korimako o Taranaki.

Francis Douglas Memorial College student Zach Bernardo will represent North Taranaki, with runner-up Anandhi Saravanan from New Plymouth Girls’ High School named as the reserve representative.

In 2019, New Plymouth Boys’ High School student Robbie White won the national final.

The event, which started in 2001, is supported by various groups including the New Zealand Police and the Human Rights Commission.

A hui was now being planned for later this year to identify how some of the students’ ideas could be put into practise, Duncan said.

“The hope is that by the end of the hui there will be some concrete plans that can be implemented throughout the region.”