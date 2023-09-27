The National Hot Rod Show is coming to Hāwera

The Custom Street Rides 2023 National Hot Rod Show is coming to the TSB Hub Complex in Hāwera.

South Taranaki is going to come alive with the sight of gleaming Hot Rods over the weekend of September 30 and October 1.

Stratford based Egmont Rod & Custom Club are excited to be holding the Custom Street Rides 2023 National Hot Rod Show at the TSB Hub Complex in Hāwera, having previously held it in 2011 at the same venue.

Vehicles from all over New Zealand will be polished up and competing for the 34 trophies on offer.

Over 6000 people attended the show in 2011 and the club is aiming to beat that number this time around.

Show Manager Grant Stables said that coming out of winter and after years of Covid restrictions the timing was perfect for an event people of all ages can enjoy.

The club was going to hold the show in 2021 but seven weeks out the country went into Covid lock down, so it had to be put on hold until the country went back to normal.

Organisers said they know money is tight at the moment so they had kept the entry cost down to $10 per adult and kids under 15 free.

“There are not many National events that families can attend for only $20! Taranaki is blessed to have such a great venue like the TSB Hub complex and the council have been excellent to deal with once again. Locals always get behind events like this and it's a fun day out," Stables said.

With Hot Rods, Street machines, dragsters and even a cool 60's themed chopper, there is something for everyone on display. Also available will be trade displays, food, and stuff for the kids to do.

Naming rights sponsor Custom Street Rides are an Inglewood based company specialising in repowers, rebuilds and restorations of all Custom and Classic vehicles.

Kevin Walsh and some of the team will be at the show over the weekend displaying finished vehicles and work in progress.

Owners of vehicles on display will be looked after over the weekend, visiting various attractions throughout Taranaki such as the Hillsborough Holden Museum, Tawhiti Museum, and the Elvis Presley Museum in Hāwera.

Stratford based hot rod club Egmont Rod & Custom was formed in 1972 and celebrated 50 years last year.

With 100 club members from all over the region they will be kept busy over the weekend ensuring everything runs smoothly.

Throughout the weekend various car clubs will be visiting the show so expect to see a lot of cars travelling the roads to Hāwera over the weekend.

Show hours are Saturday 9am-8pm and Sunday 9am-4pm, it's shaping up to be a good one.