Councillor urges community to 'choose aroha over hate' in relation to Māori ward

OPINION: Kotahitanga - Unity.

I feel compelled to speak openly and candidly to my community because there is something bubbling under the surface. It always rises in moments like this. I try to fight it, push it away, do my best to subdue it but it’s always there building, pushing its way forward and it won’t be stopped, it won’t be ignored, it won’t be denied or held in contempt and it will be felt by everyone I come into contact with... and that’s my aroha for my community.

When I was a child, I grew up in an environment where racial discrimination was very much present. I witnessed and experienced a lot of offensive, harmful things said and done growing up simply because of my ethnicity. Yet all I have in my heart is aroha for my community.

As a child, I didn’t have the words, strength or voice to speak up when in the presence of such hate, but I felt every racial slur directed at me, my whānau. Every physically abusive act done to me, my whānau. I bare the psychological and emotional scars inflicted on me, my whānau, my people and yet all I have in my heart is aroha for my community.

I stood for council to give an in-depth perspective through a lens as Tangata Whenua. To recognise, appreciate, add value and help build bridges of understanding.

Now elected, I stand to challenge the norm, to do better and cast a vision driven by hope not fear. Nelson Mandela once said: “When a person is deprived of a life they believe in, they have no choice but to become an outlaw.”

My people were considered outlaws in their own country. My father was considered an outlaw by many within the community. He joined a generation of leaders from, and for the minority calling out generations of injustice and inequality to you the majority.

Now here I am his son, 42 years later, and we still have yet to answer the call.

A house divided cannot stand. United we stand divided we fall. He waka eke noa - We’re all in this together. How many times do we try and teach the same lesson, when it’s our actions that give power to our words.

We are leaders elected by our community. What we say matters. What we do matters. People look to us, confide in us and we have a duty and responsibility to lead our community with courage, integrity, dignity, grace and mana.

A decision was made to establish a Māori ward seat which will either define or redefine who we are as a council and who we choose to be as a community.

I choose to lead not follow. I choose to include not exclude. I choose to do what’s right not what’s safe. I choose aroha over hate, I choose hope over fear, and I ask you to do the same.Choose to lead. Choose to include. Choose to do what’s right.

Let our words inspire our actions. Let our actions inspire our community. Let the choices we make today reflect our hopes and aspirations for a brighter future where our children and mokopuna may thrive together as one.