No pay parity for GP nurses at what cost?

Jade Connaught is a practice nurse based in Taranaki

OPINION: I have been a practice nurse in a low socioeconomic practice for the past 15 years. For the last two of these I have been the nurse lead.

I always thought I’d become a nurse, but I’ve questioned my decision to do so more in the last 12-18 months than ever before. I’m sick of the underfunding of Primary Health Care.

I’m sick of the abuse we get on a daily basis, and I’m sick of my hard work being so disrespected and undervalued.

It is disheartening to see how little Minister Andrew Little and our Government think of nurses in general, and in particular how dismissive they are of nurses working in Primary Health Care.

The decision to exclude us from the recently announced pay parity initiative has turned what was a very bad situation into one that is even worse.

I was originally enticed into practice nursing because of the hours and the variety, but as time has passed, we are now working long hours, working through our breaks working at the top of our scope as there are not enough General Practitioners (GPs), let alone nurses, to meet our communities’ health needs.

Our practice went into the Covid pandemic short-staffed and stressed, and the stress kept mounting.

We were a dedicated Covid community-based assessment centre which meant we were Covid testing in the rain, wind and freezing cold in winter and the hot summer sun in full PPE.

There were no tents or gazebos for us or other nursing resources.

We were expected to do this on top of our already stretched workload, but we did it because it was what was needed to help.

Preventative care has been almost non-existent the last two years despite our best efforts and lack or resources.

New staffing has been difficult to get.

If you need to employ another practice nurse, you are forced to “steal” one from another practice. We recently had a nurse from Te Whatu Ora apply to us.

But when pay and other conditions were bought up, that nurse pulled their application as the pay was nowhere near what they could earn at Te Whatu Ora.

And yet the Minister says there is no need for pay parity in primary health care.

I am afraid there is, Mr Little, because the lack of fair pay that you fail to recognise is making us a dying breed.

Communities will pay the cost for that.