Todd Muller and the intense pressure on our political leaders

OPINION: We can all admire and respect an effective leader but the qualities that make them good aren’t necessarily the traits we’d seek to cultivate in ourselves or our friends.

Political leadership requires empathy, instinct, decisiveness, boundless ambition, single-minded focus, arrogance and ruthlessness in a very precise mix.

Sir John Key and Helen Clark had the recipe memorised. Jacinda Ardern appears to have it down pat as well.

Former National Party Leader Todd Muller surely had the theory of those traits sorted when he rolled Simon Bridges less than two months ago. But in the practice he flopped straight out of the oven.

After just 53 days at the helm of the National Party and with just 67 days until the election, he pulled the pin, resigning because of the heavy toll the leadership had taken on him, his family and his health.

It was a surprise to almost everyone. It should not have been.

His was an extremely short leadership stint, and he never made it look easy.

Dogged by missteps and scandals, Muller’s suffering in the acid bath of party leadership was excruciatingly public.

In the end, it may have just been that he was too nice for the role, too considered, too logical, too willing to seek to understand, naive enough to expect to be understood.

Political leadership is not for the faint-hearted. The intense scrutiny from the media, the public, party colleagues and opposition MPs is relentless.

That’s by design. It ensures bad ideas are thwarted before they go far, it prevents corruption and it gives good ideas momentum to make them happen.

It creates stars and exposes stuff-ups and you can be both of those at once.

The system treats everyone equally but some individuals are better than others at bearing the cost. Key was revered for his ability to let scandal slide past him, Clark simply moved the agenda beyond the issue dogging her.

Yet while it can be relatively bearable to weather a storm you sailed into by your own volition, it takes a rare self-belief to look into the terrified eyes of those you love and continue on your course.

Like it or not, they are along for the ride too.

Key’s children were thrust into the spotlight in 2008 when he pulled them on stage to celebrate victory.

Their unwillingness to be there was obvious from the very beginning. It was heartbreaking.

For the next eight years, because of who their father was, their lives were frequently put up for public scrutiny and comment in stories about what they were studying, or who they were in a relationship with.

Clark’s political life often came at the cost of her husband’s privacy and Ardern’s meteoric rise has seen her partner Clarke Gayford’s identity inextricably entwined and dominated by hers.

Leaders, especially ones charged with heading up a democracy, will at some point be asked to make that sacrifice. To subordinate the needs and wants of those they love to their own ambitions.

Few of us are capable of such sacrifice. Muller may have thought he was. He soon realised he wasn’t.

Without any other reason yet known for his sudden departure as party leader, it could just be Muller really is the good guy people say he is.

That’s to be admired, but it left him only partially qualified to fulfil his own ambition.