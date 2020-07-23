An incredibly positive future for the energy province

A new $100 million natural gas-fired electricity plant, just South of New Plymouth, began operating in May. (file photo)

OPINION: The future of Taranaki is incredibly positive – yet on this website on Wednesday we saw a negative view of our region’s prospects.

I don’t see it that way and intend to help create a bright future for our region.

Of course, we all want to see more jobs, continual progress and improvements. These are givens from any political party.

But we can’t remain stuck in the past. I want to ensure that, nationally, the spotlight is on Taranaki, showing our innovation, leadership and, dare I say it, our energy.

I am excited because the Labour-led government has previously announced that a New Plymouth-based National New Energy Development Centre (NNEDC) will create fresh opportunities for a sustainable future in these uncertain times.

It demonstrates Labour’s commitment to investing in the jobs and technologies of the future, to a sustainable environment, and to producing world-class products and ideas that Taranaki can sell with conviction – and at a premium.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff-co-nz New Plymouth 2020 Labour candidate Glen Bennett.

This is the future I’m committed to, and that Labour has a plan for.

Smart, practical plans and investments are more important than ever right now, and Labour is using this unique opportunity to ensure Taranaki remains a world-leading energy producer.

Under Labour, New Plymouth will continue to be a place where people come for good energy-sector jobs and an unbeatable lifestyle.

My opponent wrote on this website on Wednesday that “National has a plan” to get the region through the current moment – I look forward to seeing that when it is available.

In 2019, 82.4 per cent of New Zealand’s electricity was created by six renewable energy sources – hydro, geothermal, biogas, wood, wind and solar.

The greatest providers were hydropower at 58.5 per cent and geothermal at 17.2 per cent. The non-renewable shortfall was provided by gas at 12.6 per cent and coal at a lowly 4.9 per cent.

JOhn Bisset Hydropower provides 58.5 per cent of the country’s electricity.

A key part of the new energy centre will be its ability to enable and develop new ideas, the opportunity to test these and then build the relationships needed to make our country one of the world leaders.

While the utilisation of traditional energy sources will continue for some time, we need to embrace this new concept with open arms and minds.

As a bridge builder between people, my aim is to help span the energy divide in this province and bring everyone together through common goals and facilitation.

Although I am a familiar face around New Plymouth, I will bring fresh vision and drive as your representative in Parliament.

While we will continue using traditional energy sources for years to come, we need to plan for the future and grab new concepts like the NNEDC with both hands, and I love to take on a challenge.