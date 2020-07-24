A $20m multi-sport opportunity for Taranaki

The Government's $20m in funding to the Yarrow Stadium could be an opportunity of another sporting project.

OPINION: Thursday’s Government announcement pledging $20 million to co-fund the Yarrow Stadium development is fantastic news that could not have come at a better time.

With some creative thinking it presents us a chance to build a stronger sporting network and get better results with ratepayer money.

The Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) should take a bow for pressing pause on the project when they did.

The changing landscape, a result of Covid-19 and a pending national review of ‘all things rugby’, was the catalyst for the pause which, in hindsight, was a stroke of genius.

TRC Chief Executive David MacLeod welcomed the news on Thursday, noting the works programme had been on hold “pending a careful review of proposals taking into account changing circumstances arising from the impacts of Covid-19.”

This seems prudent and, quite honestly, the right thing to do.

The huge challenge for the TRC is to now produce a development that best suits the needs of the Taranaki community, while keeping Yarrow a “world class” facility.

Government investment generally comes with rules attached.

If the TRC can get all the work they planned done at what would be with a 40 per cent reduction for ratepayers, then this surely is a huge win for everyone and could be a win for the other development a lot of people are talking about 2km away at the racecourse.

Some of the savings from Yarrows could, with the public's blessing of course, be used to get the much needed multi sport facility humming.

What could the future look like? Imagine an exciting community space where you can watch your kids playing, football, hockey, basketball, rugby and netball; while your youngest is playing in a purpose-built play area.

No driving across town and missing half the action. No parking hassles, a place to catch up with friends while sharing a coffee.

This will not just benefit sports lovers. It will open up the space for everyone to enjoy. Imagine it linking with Pukekura Park – it could become an active extension of our vibrant central city.

Public sentiment suggests the time is right to develop.

The recent consultation around the racecourse lease showed 75 per cent of respondents do not support a perpetual bill for the racing club, the racing debate aside, many of the respondents indicated the need for better use of the land that suits our growing communities needs.

Sport Taranaki have been leading a multi-sport project for around 18 months and thousands of hours of work has already gone into developing a proposal.

This multi-sport development can work well with or without racing on the site. A careful needs assessment and site selection process has been conducted.

The participation base has been proved and the numbers stack up. Sixteen sports with a combined 15,000 members are supporting the process.

There are also about 4000 students within walking distance. Not only will the tens of thousands of participants benefit, others will also reap the rewards.

With state-of-the-art facilities comes the ability to hold national age group, representative, senior and masters tournaments.

Anyone who has forked out for their kids or themselves to go away to a tournament for a week knows the costs.

A quick case study for you. Sixty four teams attend the Secondary School Basketball Nationals every year.

Twelve athletes per team, three or four staff and at least five sets of parents. Conservatively 26 people per team.

That's upward of 1660 people needing beds and food and entertainment for a week. The potential economic benefits for business owners are massive.

Let's celebrate the $20m investment in the hope it ignites the imagination of the tens of thousands that could benefit from it.

Not only through attending “world class” events at Yarrows but also through opening doors to a healthier active lifestyle for all our residents at a multi-sport facility just across town.

David Bublitz is a New Plymouth District Councillor.