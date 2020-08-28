New Plymouth Mayor explains why he supported private school's $11.7m Government funding

Taranaki’s private Green School is the first of its kind in the country and only the second in the world. Annual fees start at $16,000 and go up to $43,000.

OPINION: Firstly I want to thank all of our educational professionals that do such an incredible job in Aotearoa.

We know how incredibly hard it is for teachers and school boards to access funding. We were part of the decade-long battle to get funding for Lepperton School which was filled with black mould and widespread leaks before finally being replaced two years ago.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom says he wrote a letter of support to the Green School’s application for government funding.

I respect and value the work our teachers and educational support staff do for our community and I owe the community an explanation of my support for Green School’s Covid response request for help from Government.

My job as Mayor is part cheer leader, part janitor, part beggar/negotiator with a tiny hint of architecture.

I take the role as negotiator very seriously and have aimed to develop high trust relationships geared towards attracting investment into Taranaki. I spend around a third of my time on this work with a range of other Taranaki leaders.

In the past three years Taranaki has secured more than $248 million of discretionary investments from Government across more than a dozen projects aligned to our regional economic development plan Tapuae Roa.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF Marfell Community School acting principal Kealy Warren reads her open letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern regarding the Government's $11.7m funding to Taranaki's Green School.

In the case of Green School we had a Taranaki family commit to investing tens of millions of dollars into a world class international environmentally focused start-up business in Taranaki.

Just like WITT and the Pacific international Hotel Management School, they were targeting international students but their model included bringing students’ families to live here and be part of the educational process in Taranaki, an attribute that significantly increases the regional economic benefit generated by the business.

They were also offering scholarships to local children and were building positive relationships with Tangata whenua.

Rachel and Michael Perrett stepped up, invested their own money, built and opened the school this summer, then Covid-19 hit and enrolments tanked, putting the next phase of their project at risk as the students and their families wanting to move to Taranaki could not enter New Zealand.

On April 1, while we were all in lockdown, the Government announced a $3 billion pool of funds for shovel ready projects.

This was targeted specifically at organisations and businesses with projects impacted by Covid-19 and required proposals to be completed and submitted within two weeks.

My understanding of the Government initiative from the original zoom briefing with Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) chair Mark Binns in April, where he introduced the fund, was that where investing in private businesses CIP would take a commercial approach looking at a range of funding options for applicants from grants to equity to low interest debt.

The Green School application ticked every box on CIP’s criteria and I wrote a letter of support for the project based on the briefing provided by CIP, just as I have supported many other businesses across Taranaki to secure or at least attempt to secure government funding like Balance, Hiringa, Taranaki Pine, EHL, 8 Rivers, First Gas...

Council is committed to working with and supporting the growth of our business community as we collaborate to develop our plan for Taranaki 2050.

I believe every one of these projects Government has supported will deliver a lasting regional benefit but to be clear, the most significant unfunded need we have communicated to Government is in Taranaki’s education infrastructure, which is tired and in need of significant renewal and growth investments.

We have communicated a regional view to government that our future requires a major investment in Taranaki’s educational facilities over the next decade, with a focus on our young people, reaching into our smaller towns and rural areas and supporting people needing to retrain as New Zealand looks to move through its Covid19 response and then seeks to transition to a lower carbon 2050.

I accept that many of our schools and the wider education sector is struggling with the impacts of long term systemic underfunding, as is our health sector and a range of locally owned infrastructure.

I will continue to strongly advocate for investments into local schools and WITT as a critical enabler to a better future for our young people through education.

Here are the list of projects we have advocated and secured investments from government for over the past three years:

Provincial Growth Unit

SH 43 Improvements; $13,450,000, SH43 Unlocking tourism; $9,600,000,1 Billion Trees Grant; $940,000, GM Transitional Economies; $600,000, Turbocharging Tapuae Roa; $530,000, SH43 business case; $400,000, Tapuae Roa Project Coordinator; $210,000, Major Food Opportunities; $150,000, Maori Entrerprise and Education Stocktake; $100,000, Innovation Precincts; $100,000, Quarry Road Te Wera; $2,070,000, Stratford Economic Support (Roading); $770,000, Hiringa Green Hydrogen; $19,900,000, Taranaki Crossing; $13,300,000, Blueberry Production; $1,450,000, Parihaka Visitor; $14,000,000, Taranaki Cathedral; $5,000,000, Woodspan Panels; $1,800,000, Hydrogen Supply; $950,000, NP Economic Support (Egmont Rd); $350,000, Acos Filler; $300,000, Hydrogen Transmission roadmap; $260,000, Rail Freight Opp; $250,000, Taranaki Clean Energy Centre bus. Case; $100,000, 8 projects under $100,000; $490,000.

Other

NNEDC; $27,000,000, Yarrow Stadium; $20,000,000, Stratford Pool; $8,000,000, Mawhitiwhiti Kanihi Pa; $5,000,000, Nukumaru Station Road; $7,000,000, Te Ramanui o Ruaputahanga Hawera; $3,000,000, Dawson Falls; $3,000,000, Cycle Park & Basketball Stratford; $2,000,000, NPDC Thermal Dryer; $36,000,000, SH3 Waitara to Bell Block; $14,000,000, 3 Waters Funds; $17,900,000,Other roading projects - estimate; $1,000,000, Pouakai Crossing Funding; $3,400,000, Taranaki 2050 Roadmap; $250,000, Tourism Infrastructure Fund Mangorei Road; $708,500, Tourism Facilities Devt Fund Resp. Camping Est; $156,000, Green School; $11,700,000.

TOTAL: $247,184,500

Neil Holdom is the Mayor of New Plymouth