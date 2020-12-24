What are we afraid of in allowing great Māori representation?

While most Kiwis understand the Treaty of Waitangi is one of the country’s founding document, not everyone knows the Māori language version and the English version aren’t a perfect match.

OPINION: I grew up, like many others around me, in a privileged white middle-class family, although slightly eccentric, immersed in a community and school system that observed the world through a Pākehā lens.

I was oblivious to the undertones of racism that was serving to marginalise Māori through everyday language presented in acceptable speech, classic storytelling, and the use of common phrases that bolster the ideology of Pākehā dominance.

An ideology fed by 19th-century Darwinism viewed Māori as physically adept, rather than intellectually gifted, like their European counterparts.

Supposedly if Pākehā has an abundance of “so-called” intelligence then why are “we” unable to recognise that a system built on European colonisation, actively works to privilege Pākehā, at the expense of Maori wellbeing.

This egocentric default setting obstructs Pākehā from observing things through a Māori lens.

To truly understand a person’s situation, you need first to put yourself in their shoes to understand their motives better.

How can you have an opinion if you know nothing about the subject? If you are resistant to understand, then why engage in the conversation in the first place.

Imagine the frustration of someone speaking on your behalf who misconstrues and misrepresents your view.

A few years ago, I visited Waitangi under the false pretence that I had a solid understanding of the historical events and what took place there.

I took a tour with people of different nationalities while quietly stroking my ego in the fact that I was born in this country and thought I had a fairly good grip on our national history.

I knew Māori had been treated abysmally, and their culture obliterated through colonisation. What I did not fully appreciate was how the British colonialists kept moving the goalposts to favour Pāhekā.

I knew there were two versions of the Treaty. One in English (The Treaty of Waitangi) and the other in te reo Māori (Te Tiriti o Waitangi), but what I did not understand was that the translation between the two documents meant different things.

The chiefs (rangatira), who signed the te reo Māori version were confident in that what they signed would give them sovereignty over their lands and people, kāwanatanga.

However, the English text proclaimed that the British Queen had sovereignty over ALL New Zealand.

To add insult to injury, the English version of the Treaty reversed the previously signed document, The Declaration of Independence (He Whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Nu Tireni), proclaiming Aotearoa New Zealand as an independent state, giving Māori full sovereignty.

Because of the discrepancies between the two treaty documents, the Waitangi Tribunal was established, giving it “exclusive authority” to determine the meaning of the two texts.

Treaty Principles were developed in an attempt to blend the two documents, which many viewed as an endeavour to re-write Te Tiriti o Waitangi as opposed to honouring it.

To insult Māori even more, the Government redefined rangatiratanga as self-management. Far removed from the independence Māori were guaranteed and which rangatiratanga translates too.

To put it bluntly, Maori have been shafted! The Treaty was presented as beneficial to both parties in that a forward-thinking, bicultural national would arise.

But what rolled out in the years following the Treaty signing, mirrors the atrocities against countless other indigenous cultures under colonisation.

Sophisticated thriving communities were disenfranchised, lands confiscated, language, rituals and traditions obliterated, leaving Māori disconnected and without identity. This was not what Māori signed up for.

Why are we, as Pākehā, scared of rebalancing the scales and making tikanga Māori integral to how Aotearoa New Zealand operates in every facet?

Is it that Pākehā are afraid of facing the racist that lurks within us all? Or is it that we are afraid that we may lose some of the privileges we have grown accustomed to if Māori voices are heard?