Thanks for all the work so far - now get your shots, says New Plymouth MP

New Plymouth’s Labour MP Glen Bennett has had his second shot, and he wants you to get your shots too.

OPINION: As the Delta strain of Covid-19 continues to hover on the northern borders of Taranaki, I want to thank everyone for their protective efforts.

People in the New Plymouth Electorate, and the entire region, have been scanning in, wearing masks in public and following social-distancing rules.

They have also been getting vaccinated.

The latest figures show more than 51.9 per cent of Taranaki people are fully vaccinated and 73.3 per cent have had their first dose.

So far, 32.8 per cent of Taranaki Māori are fully protected and 56.1per cent have had one dose, and 46 per cent of Taranaki Pacific people have had two doses and 73.2 per cent have had their first one.

More than two million New Zealanders are now fully vaccinated.

Let’s keep that momentum going. If three weeks have passed since having your first dose, you can have your second jab, which I did this week.

Deciding to be vaccinated has been a simple choice. I did it for my community, not for me. I did it for those who can't get vaccinated and for those who have health issues and are vulnerable.

“It takes a village to raise a child” is something we so often talk about.

But what about “it takes a child to remind us that we're part of a village” and with that responsibility comes sacrifices and doing things for the protection and growth of that child and the wider village.

To ensure our communities are safe and to make sure we can get back to doing the things we love, we need as many people as possible to get their two shots.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Super Saturday Vaxathon is an event to encourage everyone who has not had their Covid-19 vaccine or should be getting their second one to get on with it.

The good news is, it’s easier than ever to get your vaccine.

This weekend, the Super Saturday event is taking place right around the country, which means vaccination centres, GPs and pharmacies will be open later hours so that everyone can head along and get their vaccine.

If you haven’t had your first shot yet, I’d really encourage you to get it done this week, so you’re fully vaccinated in time for summer.

Even if you can’t make it along to Super Saturday, please know getting a vaccine is easy. You can make a booking online at bookmyvaccine.nz or by calling the COVID-19 Vaccination Healthline on 0800 28 29 26.

Some vaccination centres don’t even require a booking – you can simply turn up and get your shot when it suits you.

Check out covid19.govt.nz to find somewhere close to you.

LISA BURD/Stuff Covid vaccine centres will be open longer hours than usual on Saturday.

Every extra person who gets vaccinated in the New Plymouth Electorate is another layer of protection for our Taranaki communities, so your actions will make a difference.

Finally, I know some people might still be a little unsure about getting the vaccine, and that’s OK. It’s important to get the right information to help you make the best decision for you and your family.

If you do have questions or want more information before making up your mind, you can find reliable, accurate information, along with advice from medical experts, at covid19.govt.nz. You might also like to check in with your GP or health provider with any specific questions you have.

Thanks again for everything you’re doing to protect yourselves and each other.

Let’s continue the solid effort and take the opportunity to boost our vaccination rates on this Super Saturday.