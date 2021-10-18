Perplexed by the Three Waters Reform? You're not alone

OPINION: Trying to piece together the Three Waters Reform and form a pragmatic opinion to such a complex issue has left me nothing short of perplexed in recent months.

Trying to make sense of such a polarising piece of legislation brings me back to why I stood for council.

Doing my best to make our district the best place to live for our children and theirs.

Our first Council workshop almost two years ago was to highlight the dire condition our district's water assets were in.

Years of systemic underfunding had resulted in a backlog of work that could only be cleared with some serious investment.

As it turns out we are not the only ones, Wellington’s infrastructure literally crapped itself in the ensuing months.

This, along with ‘Leadgate’ in Otago early this year, Havelock North in 2016, a report estimating 20 per cent of New Zealanders not having water that is demonstrably safe from bacterial contamination and at least 60 water treatment plants around the country needing major upgrades or replacing, would make it hard not to agree, that something needs to be done to ensure water quality and infrastructure resilience across the country.

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta provides details on the amalgamation of Aotearoa's water services.

The establishment of Taumata Arowai, which became a standalone Crown entity in March 2021 and became New Zealand’s dedicated regulator of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater when the Water Services Bill was enacted in September 2021, is a prudent step in the right direction.

It is the next stage of the Government's plans that has mobilised people around the country.

The establishment of four water entities to look after the water infrastructure and control water quality on behalf of the 67 local body authorities has created enormous debate.

In principle, depending on your political spectrum, there are some positives to reform.

Letting a team of dedicated water professionals look after billions of dollars worth of assets, ensuring they are up to standard, being held to account by a water regulator, Taumata Arowai, while not being hamstrung by local body politicians trying to get re-elected and spreading the cost of this work across the constituents of 22 councils (in New Plymouth's case) surely should have significant benefits for all its customers.

Evidence from the Water Industry Commission for Scotland (WICS), who has been effectively the provider of all information regarding this reform, agrees, indicating that there would indeed be significant benefits.

Without reform, Councils would be charging an average for water of $3460 per household per annum in 2051. However, under reform this number would decrease to $1200 per annum. Serious food for thought!

If these numbers are close to being correct, surely we owe it to our future generations to dig a bit deeper. Unfortunately, when you dig, confusion sets in!

Simon O'Connor/Stuff New Plymouth councillor David Bublitz says he’s been struggling to get his head around the Three Water Reforms. (file photo)

The numbers WICS provides are difficult to swallow given their calculations omitted Earthquake resilience, Iwi aspirations and Climate change.

On top of this, in the rush to push these reforms through, the Government has raised so many more questions than answers, some of the high level questions raised are: What does the 50/50 governance between councils and Tanga Te Whenua lead to? Who will be the rightful owners of these entities? Is a centralised model best? Will individual councils lose their voice? Locally, what happens to the people employed by Council to look after water? What will be the real impact on rates? Where are some other models? How does storm water fit into the picture?

Along with these questions, is the Government's infantile ad campaign, a promise of a $2 billion ‘better off package’ funded half by the ratepayers, and more recently Minister Mahuta “not ruling out mandating this reform” has left many puzzled.

“Change always starts with confusion.” Crossing the boundary from what we know into the unknown is uncomfortable work. It's uncomfortable work, because we simply don’t know what is going to happen.

Change in waters case is inevitable. What this looks like for these reforms is far from clear. By the reaction of so many towards the current proposal, this model does not sit well and perhaps it is time to investigate other possibilities.

The Government legislates lending agreements for individual councils at an affordable rate, to get infrastructure up to standard for instance. Or, perhaps, smaller amalgamations within districts. Taranaki becomes its own water entity. A partnership between our Councils, Hapu and Iwi, whereas a region we keep ownership and Autonomy.

Whatever the outcome of all of this, it must have lasting benefits for the generations that follow.

- David Bublitz is a New Plymouth district councillor.