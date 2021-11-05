Vaccine or Covid-19: A choice for the future of your community

On Friday it was confirmed that a wastewater sample taken in Stratford on Monday came back positive for Covid-19.

OPINION: Within the next few days we will know if the positive wastewater results in Stratford mean Taranaki has Delta in the community or that we have dodged the Covid-19 bullet once again.

Whatever the result the experience only adds emphasis to the pleas of community leaders for everyone to get vaccinated. For your own good.

And if you’re not concerned about yourself, do it for your family, your neighbours and even the people you brush past in the supermarket aisle. Help keep them safe.

If you vaccinate you are significantly less likely to get the virus, but if you do, you are significantly less infectious and significantly less likely to require hospitalisation.

If you choose not to vaccinate you are almost certain to eventually get the virus, much more likely to spread it, and also run the risk of requiring hospitalisation. You could even die.

Covid is a killer. Latest figures from the World Health Organisation show 5 million people have died from Covid-19 out of 247 million confirmed cases.

Those deaths and those infections came about despite some of the most stringent public health measures ever imposed. So it could have been worse.

In that respect the virus has left the people of the world with a choice – vaccinate and give yourself some level of protection against Covid-19, or don’t vaccinate and eventually get the virus once freedom of movement is restored.

Because Covid-19 is so contagious and so good at making people seriously sick, your choice will have profound implications for how you are able to live your life in the future.

This situation is neither fair, nor unfair, even if some of us feel that way. It’s simply the way it is, and so we must deal with it as both individuals and as members of a community.

We must reach 90 per cent. Better still for all of us if we exceed it.

Matt Rilkoff is the editor of the Taranaki Daily News.