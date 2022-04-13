How to make the most of New Plymouth's 'problematic' heritage sites

The nurses’ home at the Barrett St hospital site in New Plymouth is a heritage listed building.

OPINION: For years the old Barrett Street Hospital site has sat empty and decaying but there is light at the end of the tunnel and could it signal a change in the way we work with Wellington?

The government has finally completed the removal of the contaminated soil and rubble onsite, leaving just the heritage-listed former nurses’ home.

We had to battle with Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) to get them to fund a comprehensive clean-up of the seven-hectare site.

But we came to an arrangement which led to the other buildings being demolished and around 7000 tonnes of soil and rubble being removed, much of it with low levels of asbestos and lead contamination.

Te Atiawa has the first right of refusal to purchase the site from the Crown under its Treaty of Waitangi settlement. The alternative is the Crown placing the site on the open market.

But the dilapidated old nurses’ home, with its heritage protection, complicates the site and it may still be years before it is developed, if ever.

Developers know there are significant risks in seeking to have heritage listings removed and many in our community will object to any change which facilitates demolition.

People across the country have fond memories of times-gone-by at the old nurses’ home and despair at the loss of heritage architecture across our district making way for the stark minimalistic features of contemporary design.

But while they will object to a demolition order they won’t be prepared to contribute to the massive cost and risk to restore the nurses’ home and will instead advocate for the status quo; a dangerous and derelict ruin destined to eventually collapse as the forces of nature and years of vandalism take their toll.

It’s a conversation likely to play out similarly just up the road at the old New Plymouth prison.

The iconic stone wall around what was New Zealand’s oldest operating prison is also heritage listed, while it’s fair to say the memories of those who lived there are unlikely to be as fond as their nursing counterparts up the road.

Again Te Atiawa has the first right of refusal on the prison but the heritage listing compromises the ability of a developer to fully realise the site’s potential. And so again, it sits unused, close to the heart of our city.

It may be years before any development takes place on the site and I couldn’t help thinking how what was once a home for those who fell foul of the law might someday become a place for good.

We know New Plymouth Community Foodbank is looking for a new home and can not afford to pay a commercial lease for the kind of space it needs to meet growing demand.

With no clear plans for the prison in the short term the site might at least provide an interim solution for a year or two until a longer term answer for Foodbank can be found.

If Te Atiawa choose not to purchase the prison, it has the potential to become a significant community services hub, with close proximity to the CBD, parking and a range of buildings which all appear to be in a useable condition.

Government knows it needs to work more collaboratively with communities and local government post covid and be more creative in solving problems, particularly relating to supporting volunteer organisations and vulnerable members of our communities.

Making old empty sites available for community use until such time as their long term future is determined costs Government nothing but could help solve significant problems on the ground immediately.

The fact it hasn’t been done in the past isn’t an excuse for not innovating now.

We’ve demonstrated through the clearance of the Barrett Street Hospital site that NPDC can work constructively with Land Information NZ.

We’ve had some early discussions with Te Atiawa, Foodbank and New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett to understand plans and requirements and are a long way off from doing any deal but, given the increasingly urgent need to find a home for Foodbank and the fact we can not allow it to fail, it is worth exploring options about how local and central government can work together with iwi to see if we can make more good things happen in our community.

Neil Holdom is the mayor of New Plymouth .