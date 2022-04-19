How New Plymouth District Council rates are 'best value' for money

Sam Bennett is a New Plymouth District councillor

OPINION: From the time we wake up in the morning until we go to bed at night New Plymouth District Council is a critical part of your daily life.

As rate payers ( I’m a rate payer to) we contribute a percentage of our hard-earned income to the NPDC and in return we have an expectation on a reasonable return for our investment.

Allow me the unique opportunity to educate you on the multiple services that your council provide you, a council that manages your assets worth $3.5 billion and has an operating budget of about $185 million.

That is a big business folks, and it’s your business.

It is my opinion that our council rates represent the best value for money you can obtain in today’s economy.

Where else can you get access to such an impressive range of services and facilities for around $50.65 per week? (Based on the average current residential rates of $2,634.05)

As a councillor I am often personally challenged by aggrieved rate payers about the perception of the high cost of rates, but conversely by people that have little or no understanding and or comprehension about the services and facilities that council provide to them for their investment.

The NPDC is approximately mid-range in rates compared to councils throughout New Zealand Aotearoa.

To align matters into context your council manages an area in the north from just beyond Tongaporutu to Ōkato in the South-West, including New Plymouth and our towns of Waitara, Urenui, Inglewood and Ōākura and everything in between.

So the question begs, what service and facility provision do you get for your rates?

The zoo, housing for the elderly, property and landlord management of more than 1,500 properties from halls to central city assets, to 54 public toilets, parks, walkways, sportsgrounds and the Coastal Walkway, planning and building consents, Puke Ariki museum, Puke Ariki library and regional libraries and customer service centres, the art gallery, events and venues like the TSB stadium, TSB showplace and Bowl of Brooklands, the build and repair of all roads except state highways, water, wastewater and storm water, sustainable travel like the Let’s Go imitative, pools in New Plymouth and regional pools, licencing of cafes, restaurants, tattoo parlours and hairdressers, recycling and residential rubbish collection, grassroots grants for resident groups, emergency response capability, animal control including investing $248m over next decade to fix our plumbing, $38mto green our place and $40m to Pay it Forward for our children (multi-purpose hub).

It is of interest to note exactly how each cent in your rate dollar is distributed into the specific services and facilities that council provide you: roads 20c, solid waste 7c, wastewater 16c, water 11c, parks 11c, venue and events 7c, regulatory services 6c, Puke Ariki and libraries 5c, arts 2c, governance support 2c, community partnerships 3c, economic development 2c, stormwater 2c, management of investments 5c, and emergency management 1c. That is significant value for your dollar.

I make the observation that people happily pay $2,500 per year (residential average) for their power and that’s for just one service and until recently many folk have happily paid $1200 per year or more for Sky TV which enables them to watch a couple of Sport channels and few outdated movie channels coupled with the fact that almost everyone has data and broadband services both at home and on their mobiles so that’s another $1200 per year.

So in comparison do I think we receive excellent value on the return from our rates? Absolutely I do!

I take my role as your elected representative extremely seriously.

My job as part of your big picture team is to find the intergenerational balance between the various sectors of our community at large and provide the very best value that we possibly can.

What I do know is that we can’t please everyone all of the time, only some of the people some of the time – that’s a fact in this job.

I believe leadership in this space of local government is having the audacity in the face of adversity to make decisions irrespective of popularity.

I will continue to do my personal best for you - our community - both now and for our generations to follow.

Sam Bennett is a New Plymouth District councillor