The promise of better public transport just over our horizon

OPINION: Recently I learned Taranaki’s neighbouring regional council, Horizons – covering Whanganui, Manawatu, Horowhenua, Tararua and a chunk of the central North Island – is daring to dream big dreams about public transport. And they want Taranaki to join them.

Sam Ferguson, regional councillor and chairperson of Horizons Regional Council’s Passenger Transport Committee, is inviting public transport users and would-be users of Taranaki to contribute to their draft Regional Public Transport Plan.

“We’re keen to ensure we have a strong regional and inter-regional view of public transport, including trains,” he said.

Regional Public Transport Plans are where councils lay down their future public transport plans.

If you’re considering reading Taranaki’s, adopted in 2020, you may want a box of tissues handy – you’ll encounter many excuses for inadequate public transport and no real plans for expansion or improvement.

It’s this lack of understanding of the power better public transport could have to reduce emissions and cars on the road that makes Horizons’ vision so on point. They plan to double public transport investment in the next ten years and triple passenger numbers.

“We are offering you a vision…to connect people, places and opportunity throughout the region. Enabling people to use public transport to get where they want to go, when they want to go. Evenings, weekends, work hours, the middle of the day, and holidays,” says Ferguson in the plan’s introduction.

To ask for views on public transport that crosses regional boundaries is forward-thinking, because the governing legislation says regional councils needn't consider it, nor Waka Kotahi fund it.

Need to get from Hāwera to New Plymouth? Relevant. Need to get from Hāwera to Whanganui? Not relevant.

Random, right? But it made sense in the 1980s when the legislation was developed. Back then, there were many inter-regional coach firms. Likely no one imagined inter-regional public transport could get as thin as it is today.

Meanwhile, institutions have become more centralised. For example, there’s no longer a prison in Taranaki, so many inmates’ families travel to visit their loved ones at Whanganui Prison.

While you can get there by coach on a weekday for $30 to $50 return – ouch – there’s nothing on weekends, likely ruling out many visitors.

The coach also doesn’t go at times to suit those who want to study or work in Whanganui. That’s how coaches work – their business model is based around recreation, where folk have more flexibility about arrival times, rather than basic transport, like for education and work.

There would clearly be many social and economic advantages for both Hāwera and Whanganui in being better linked by public transport.

Taranaki’s most successful public transport service, the Connector bus from Hāwera to New Plymouth, implies demand with its passengers tripling in the past year.

Horizons also asks our thoughts on trains between Taranaki and their region. Again, it’s amazing just to be asked because funding and running passenger rail falls between the gaps in legislation around public transport.

What do I mean? As an enterprise, Kiwirail must focus on services that make a direct profit, like tourist excursions and freight.

But affordable passenger rarely ever makes a profit wherever in the world you go. When cheap or fast enough to attract good numbers of passengers, it delivers dividends to all (especially drivers) by taking cars off the road.

Meanwhile, Waka Kotahi has no remit to fund passenger rail if it crosses a regional boundary.

That’s why the Save Our Trains campaign is calling for a dedicated passenger rail organisation for New Zealand. It may be no surprise that affordable, long-distance passenger trains have gone off the rails especially since the 1980s, because it’s no longer anyone’s job to even consider providing them.

Passenger rail between New Plymouth and say, Whanganui, does seem like a big dream.

But we have the road pressure to justify it, with traffic between Stratford and Inglewood at some of the highest volumes in the country. Although it would need much investment to be faster than road travel, the infrastructure we have today would give a smoother ride and breathtaking views that would likely appeal to locals and visitors alike. I wonder what a feasibility study would make of the idea.

If you want Taranaki and the Horizons region to be better linked by public transport, submit your views to the Horizon Regional Council’s consultation, go to the Facebook group I Love Public Transport, Taranaki where we have a survey to gather ideas or email me – surayasidhusingh@gmail.com – with your thoughts.

Suraya Sidhu Singh is a New Plymouth journalist and public transport advocate.