Happy Mother's Day to those who made it

Since 2006, more than half of the hāpu or new mothers who died by suicide have been Māori. (file image)

- Michelle Robinson is a freelance journalist, occasional columnist and mother of three.

OPINION: This week has been one of digesting the distressing news that suicide is the leading cause of death for pregnant women and new mothers in New Zealand.

About 10 maternal suicides are reported every year in Aotearoa, a per capita rate five times that of the United Kingdom, a Helen Clark Foundation report has shown.

Postnatal depression is a complex issue, but just talking with a new mum can reveal what help she needs and how she can be better supported in her role.

Let’s start with the lessons that antenatal classes teach first-time mums and their partners during the final trimester of pregnancy.

READ MORE:

* How New Zealand pushes so many new mothers to the brink

* Suicide leading cause of death during pregnancy for wāhine Māori

* Gigi Hadid loved her baby instantly. You don't have to

* New mum 'felt like an animal' after Wellington Hospital birth during coronavirus lockdown

* A beginner's guide to post-natal depression



For six weeks expectant parents are clued-up on the physiology of childbirth, managing pain in labour and the basics of breastfeeding.

But childbirth typically lasts a day. Then what?

Labour is hard. Adjusting to life with a new baby is harder.

By day three a new mother is greeted by the ‘baby blues’ when her hormones are on overdrive, her muscles retaliate from the intensity of labour, her breast milk comes in, and sleep deprivation rears its head.

The mum has typically been discharged from a bustling maternity ward and sent home well before then.

The hard work continues, weeks, months down the track.

Is it postnatal depression? Or is it hormones and sleep deprivation? Is it a feeling of resentment to her partner and everyone else whose lives have carried on as normal, while she’s at home with a crying baby and her own thoughts?

Her body has not “bounced back” as she hoped. A saggy tummy is the least of her worries. She didn’t give a thought to her pelvic floor in her pre-pregnant life but now she may be reminded of it every day.

A physio check might show she has a separation of the abdominal muscles requiring consistent and careful exercise, or hip displacement which needs adjusting.

She might have painful scar tissue on her abdomen from a caesarean section, or internally from a vaginal birth.

Birth injuries are finally being addressed through ACC compensation, which is a great start, but long overdue.

A new mum might be worried about stretched finance on one income. We have extended paid parental leave now, which is a massive step in the right direction.

A new mum might feel unable to relate to those she socialised with before becoming a parent. She might struggle to relate to her partner.

She might feel guilty that she is not over the moon about being a parent. She might miss her old life.

Her world has irrevocably changed, and she has no idea of if or when it will begin to feel “normal”.

These realities of maternal life read like a recipe for postnatal depression.

Policymakers and district health boards appear to be scrambling to make life less traumatic for new mothers.

The greatest thing to have come out of the global pandemic we find ourselves in, is that everyone in society can now comprehend a permanent, exponential shift to a ‘new normal’, akin to what a new mother would experience.

We are seeing increases in mental anguish and so is it for new parents adjusting to life where you are on call, 24-7 to care for vulnerable human life.

That’s without considering any aggravating factors such as partner abuse, poverty, disability or illness, or substance dependency.

So, what is the answer? There is not just one.

But for a start, we can take heed of the Māori proverb, walk into the future looking backwards: Kia whakatōmuri te haere whakamua.

We refer to our past experiences to inform us on our future decisions. We learn from what our ancestors did.

Some cultures saw family members meet a new mother’s needs for 40 days so she could rest, heal and bond with her baby.

We may not be able to afford 40 days of support, but we can try putting expectant parents in touch with new parents as a kind of ‘internship programme’. Meeting practical needs through help around the home, plus creating a support network and providing insight into what is to come.

We could prioritise more resource for our midwife taskforce and bring back birthing centres. You know, the places where older generations were offered to stay for seven to 10 days while they recovered from birth and bonded with their baby?

If mothers today had a smidgen of what previous generations were routinely offered in those unsettling early days of motherhood, it could help them in feeling valued and supported in their role.

We owe it to the 10-plus pēpi each year who are facing a world without their birth māmā, to try.

Looking for support? It's available:

Call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

Call PlunketLine 24/7 on 0800 933 922

Depression helpline: Freephone 0800 111 757

Healthline: 0800 611 116 (available 24 hours, 7 days a week and free to callers throughout New Zealand, including from a mobile phone)

Lifeline 0800 543 35

Samaritans – 0800 726 666

- Michelle Robinson is a freelance journalist, occasional columnist and mother of three.