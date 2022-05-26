Opinion: Teacher aides are vital to fair and equitable learning

Anthony Edwards and Tayla Steele are Taranaki high school students and members of Taranaki Youth Voice.

OPINION: Recently it has been brought to our attention that students of all ages and abilities are being impacted by the fact our schools are under-resourced with teacher aides.

Teacher aides are critical to the school’s education system and the government has not helped by increasing teacher aide pay, in fact they have made it worse.

The problem does not lie with underpaid teacher aides, the problem lies with the lack of funding allocated to hiring teacher aides.

From what we understand, the government made schools pay teacher aides more but failed to increase school budgets for those changes.

The outcome being that fewer teacher aides are hired by schools, or they are rerouting money from another education sector, the opposite of what needed to occur.

We interviewed a member of the senior management team at one of our secondary schools who expressed; “We’ve got 4-5 teacher aides, there simply isn’t enough to go around, we have nearly a thousand students here…In our school we don’t have enough funding to pay teacher aides another increase, let alone hire a new one.”

The issue does not start or end at just one school though. Schools all over New Zealand are suffering under the same situation.

“Other local schools I know also are under the same pressure along with primary schools, who with learning needs are so young and need extra support. Some students will hurt others if they aren’t supported.”

The amount of teacher aides in our schools is having a huge impact on students' equitable right to access education.

Students of all ages have at least one classmate who has a learning disability these days and so it is unjust that these students, as a result, have less opportunities than their fellow classmates.

A student who suffers from dyslexia or dyspraxia is entitled to additional assistance from a reader writer to support and help guide them to focus on their potential, this is provided by a teacher aide.

Teacher aides are there for the teacher to use in the classroom, but they tend to be allocated to a student or a group of students because of their low numbers.

An invaluable service that people often do not have the patience or empathy for.

The assistant principal was also interviewed and brought up the fact that allocating and implementing teacher aides for everyone is challenging and requires much administration, an effort that should not need to be done.

“Finding when a school is limited on the number of teacher aides, meeting all the students' needs is difficult, and challenging. Schools need to be given the funding and should be entitled to use that funding to access teacher aide support for every school that needs it.”

Despite not fully understanding the administration of the political and financial systems involved around teacher aides, we do know that teacher aides, despite what their job appears to be, are invaluable in all schools.

Secondary education is the time when we undergo major psychological and academic development.

How students are supported during this crucial time in development sets us up for a lifetime.

No matter our backgrounds and abilities, all students deserve an education system that allows us to achieve our potential.

You can help us by writing letters to our schools and MPs to highlight this inequity.

Anthony Edwards and Tayla Steele are Taranaki high school students and members of Taranaki Youth Voice.