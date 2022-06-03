Opinion: Food and fibre as one answer to the Taranaki lifestyle/career balance

Taranaki is renowned for its fertile soil and right now it is mostly used to crow grass for dairy cows.

Matt Rilkoff is the Taranaki regional editor at Stuff.

Opinion: It’s been long accepted that when you live in Taranaki what you gain in lifestyle opportunities, you lose in career options.

Sure, there are some great jobs, but the few people who get those jobs sit on them until they are good and ripe.

Perhaps the most common theme in career progression in Taranaki (and much of regional New Zealand) is frustration.

As the region’s economic development agency, Venture Taranaki is largely tasked with changing that story.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki economy hardest hit in New Zealand during first year of Covid-19 pandemic, new figures show

* Taranaki sunshine stats worth getting hot under the collar about

* Taranaki still leading the way as 2021's sunniest region



That’s no small task. New Zealand is an isolated place, and Taranaki is an isolated region within it.

Being a long way from other centres is not just inconvenient when you want to go on holiday, it also means we are isolated from most of New Zealand’s people, infrastructure and capital.

There is no single solution that can fix that.

One measure of the challenge is our population growth.

While New Zealand’s population has gone up by 37 per cent in the last 25 years, Taranaki’s population has increased just 15.6 per cent.

Taranaki, regardless of the beauty local people see in it, is simply not a place people come to.

With fewer people, there are fewer opportunities. Fewer opportunities mean fewer reasons to come here.

Venture Taranaki’s latest Branching Out initiative has the potential to break that cycle. It has identified 10 food and fibre industries that could be built at scale in the region.

These include kiwifruit, avocados, dairy sheep, medicinal herbs, indigenous ingredients, gin botanicals, hops, trees, hemp and grain and legumes.

More than 40 Taranaki growers have also expressed interest in supporting pilot trial activities across a range of ventures.

Should even half of the 10 industries catch on with investors and innovators it could literally change the physical landscape of the region and significantly increase the opportunities available within it.

The rolling green dairy fields could soon be alongside kiwifruit and avocado orchards, long strings of hops or “forests” of medicinal herbs. Doing the milking could soon involve sheep as well as cows.

What the Branching Out initiative offers is more than a way to create a resilient economy and environment, it offers the promise of well paid and interesting industries that could both draw new people into the region and help keep those people already here.

This would be a significant change to Taranaki’s story, which is right now based around two chapters about dairy and oil.

These are two meaty chapters that have kept us going for years. We mustn’t turn our back on them, but it would be to our benefit as a region to give each other the courage to add to them.

Choosing to live in Taranaki need not make you a lifestyle martyr. VT deserves our gratitude for bringing such a vision and pathway to the region that could see us having our cake and eating it too.

And that cake is made from hempseed flour with avocado ice cream on the side. Or something like that.

Matt Rilkoff is the Taranaki regional editor at Stuff.