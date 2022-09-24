New Plymouth's mayoral battle not so clearcut as all that

Mayor Neil Holdom, and councillors Dinnie Moeahu and Sam Bennett are all hoping to snare the mayoral chains for the next three years. There can be only one.

Jim Tucker is a journalist and columnist based in New Plymouth.

OPINION: Back in 1970 when the Queen and Duke included New Plymouth on their royal tour, those of us reporting it figured we could write our accounts days ahead of arrival.

The Taranaki Herald was an evening paper, with lunchtime deadlines that fell right in the middle of the visit. Awkward.

So, we imagined what would happen as she strolled through Pukekura Park and was shown around a dairy factory. And it all happened exactly as we anticipated. Deadlines met. The people informed.

I thought of that as yesterday dawned and with it the prospect of writing something about the Taranaki Daily News mayoral forum.

Surely it was equally predictable. Sitting mayor Neil Holdom was surely unassailable, with his tight grasp on the realities of his current regime, now ending its second term. After six years, he surely knows what’s what and what has yet to be done in the third term he desires. Surely.

Well, um, yes and no.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Just six candidates out of the eight attended the debate.

Yes, Holdom played his hand with aplomb to the packed-out audience, had a plausible answer to most things thrown at him by newspaper editor Matt Rilkoff (who chaired the forum with acerbic wit), readers and community members, and by the other five mayoral candidates present.

So, on one hand it was an occasion on which to assume he’s a shoo-in for his third go, and think ahead about who might be a contender three years hence.

Political leaders who think they can stretch it to four or more tend to play out Murray Chong’s vivid metaphor comparing that scenario with a baby’s overdue nappy.

Leaders in both local and national politics seem to need three terms to achieve anything significant, such are the blunting influences of bureaucracy and custom.

I suspect our current mayor will be given that kind of leeway now by a community that tends to prefer stability. Nothing I saw yesterday changed my mind.

On the other hand, some of us may have been more focused on who’s shaping up to take Holdom’s place in 2025. In my view, there were three contenders.

Leading them by quite some margin was Dinnie Moeahu, whose subdued performance at the Lawry St forum earlier in the week was replaced yesterday by gravitas, intelligence, humour and vision. His passion was palpable.

I’ll go so far as to risk the kind of opprobrium that was certain a decade ago and say his cultural diversity – he’s proudly Māori – is an advantage rather than a hindrance as our city wakes up to the fundamental part tangata whenua can play in our sense of wellbeing.

By saying that, I’m not meaning to diminish his bid for the mayoralty this time. He’s running an impeccable campaign, especially if you’re the kind of voter who values people and associates that concern with the realities of economics.

Māori business in Taranaki is worth nearly $1 billion a year, something the forum was reminded about when Dinnie’s father, Kaumatua Peter Moeahu, asked candidates how they will encourage iwi not to look outside the province for future investments.

Two other candidates – Holdom and Sam Bennett - were keen to oblige, with the other three more circumspect.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Councillor Murray Chong, middle, had his moments but did not convince Jim Tucker.

The other two sitting councillors standing for mayor, Chong and Bennett, had their moments, but in a less convincing way.

The former has made confrontation his schtick during three terms and needs to find a more conciliatory approach, something speaking more of teamwork, if he wants to be boss.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Candidate Sam Bennett tangled with Chong on at least two occasions.

Bennett has a similarly aggressive style at times, and in fact it was an exchange between them over the projected cost of the sports hub at New Plymouth Racecourse that provided the most heated moment of the morning.

Others were dragged into it when Chong mentioned an official committee meeting video he says shows councillors being told about a massive blowout in the hub’s cost to ratepayers, and being advised to keep it secret until after the election.

The other three council-member mayoral candidates looked non-plussed.

Holdom finally rose to say Chong’s charge wasn’t accurate and that no such estimate exists because the council is still awaiting revised plans, which he insisted be done again to include netball.

It will be interesting to see if Chong produces that video to back up his claim that the council eschews transparency. He says he’s clearly for it. Transparency, that is.

