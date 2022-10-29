Suddenly it feels like it's a whole lot easier to eat green

Lemonwood cafe owner Barbara Olsen-Henderson won columnist Jim Tucker’s approval with her vegan take on a meat pie.

OPINION: We need to get out more, because I’ve only just noticed a social trend that may prove a lot more important than tattoos, mullets and giant playgrounds.

The way we eat may be undergoing fundamental change.

When Lin and I recently went looking for “new” places to get lunch we stumbled on a phenomenon that seems to be accelerating at great pace - plant-based cooking.

In one instance, we found a row of eating houses in town that were either empty or sparsely populated - except one, which had a queue out the door.

It’s an award-winning café run by Chere Bailey called Wild Pear Kitchen, which served us as delicious a lunch as we’d found in years.

Lin tried a bun decked with halloumi, avocado, aioli, lettuce and tomato, and I had kumara chips and a hempseed burger.

At Labour weekend, we drove to Okato to Barbara Olsen-Henderson’s reinvented Lemonwood, and had a similarly satisfying experience.

True to form, I ordered cunningly labelled “steak” and cheese pie, wondering how anything without killed animal and traditional dairy product in it could match what’s been on my lunch menu for a lifetime.

It did, superbly well. What was the “steak” made of, though? I asked her, cautiously, assuming it was a commercial secret.

But Barbara didn’t hesitate to describe a process so complicated you could raise a bobby calf in the time it would take to perfect. I can’t recall a word she said.

These instances illustrate what’s going on. We’re seeing an experiment-to-perfect process, driven by a couple of entrepreneurial women motivated by the excitement of inventing delicious new dishes that have the side-benefit of being good for our health.

Take Chere Bailey’s doughnuts. She wanted to create a vegan version free of diabetes-threatening sweet stuff, so asked established doughnut makers if they had anything to recommend.

Nothing doing. But she tried anyway, and after some average results has refined plant-based doughnuts that meet her establishment’s reputation.

So, what is vegetarianism? And why has it had such a long row to hoe to today’s expanding popularity?

I’m thinking of childhood days when my parents spoke disparagingly of those considered alternative in their eating habits. They were allotted a place one slot above nudists and be-suited young American men who knocked on our door to invite us to seek god.

That didn’t stop Dad the baker selling ordinary loaves to health-conscious customers, indicating they might be gluten-free by stamping the dough with a round plastic hair comb, as used by those with crewcuts.

There was also Auntie M. We didn’t eat there much because of what Mum described as her obsession with soybeans and carrot juice. She also seemed perpetually miserable, and didn’t live any longer than other rellies of the wartime generation.

Wikipedia will tell you just about everything you’d want to know about the vegetarian culture, its earliest reference being to the fifth century and the Indian sub-continent.

One of the oldest religious orders, Jainism, embraced vegetarianism to such a rigorous degree its monks were forbidden to walk on grass in case they crushed insect life.

Today’s many forms of vegetarian diet vary in their adherence not only to the absence of meat but to the banning of any other products from living creatures, particularly eggs and milk.

Sticking strictly takes a lot of label reading. That – and the ignorance of curious cuisinists like me – may account for the long queues you experience at vegetarian cafes.

The two mentioned above have amazing ranges on display in the menus and cabinets you walk past to get to the counter. By the time you’ve there, you’ll likely dither. The order-takers show much more patience than some in the queues (like me).

I realise that plant-based food has long been available in Taranaki’s many fine eating places, but mostly as just-in-case Auntie M options. What’s happening now looks different to me.

It’s tempting to think the trend has been slow to burgeon here because of who many of us are - farmers of animals and their byproducts. We’re never going to ban anyone from walking on grass.

But we’re also sufferers of bowel cancer possibly linked to meat-dominant diets.

So, even if most of us remain committed to steak as our treat of the week – mine is a whole fillet stuffed with blue cheese and capers - the committed work of people like Barbara and Chere will play an important long-term part in lengthening our lives.

Jim Tucker is a journalist, writer and columnist based in New Plymouth.