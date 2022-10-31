Actually, prime minister, here's why you should move to New Plymouth

The rumours have been floating around for months but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has finally addressed them.

OPINION: Sad news for New Plymouth's real estate agents: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will most definitely not be giving you a call to discuss that tidy five-bedroomed suburban family home you’ve been having trouble shifting these past few months.

On Monday morning, the prime minister responded to rumours that she was expecting defeat in the November 2023 election and planned to save face by jacking it in well ahead of the polls opening.

"I've heard this,” she told the AM Show. “This rumour has floated around my entire time five years in Government. I have no plans to change my role as leader, I am not going anywhere...

"While I am here might I also dismiss the rumour that I am relocating to New Plymouth, as lovely as it is, I am not intending to move either.”

Oh, say it ain’t so, prime minister. Don’t dismiss it so easily. Yes, you already have a Premier House in the capital and a family home in Auckland, but getting things changed is what this term is all about.

Why not stay on as leader but change the law, so you can sell that Wellington spot – that constant wind is a real downer, isn’t it? – and move to New Plymouth?

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Taranaki was the sunniest place in the country in 2021. But sure, we don’t like to mention it.

Quite apart from being the sunniest place in New Zealand in 2021, housing here is cheap as chips in comparison to Welly. With the $22 million (give or take) in your pocket from Premier House, you could buy an entire street and still have enough for a modest bach at Urenui. Living the dream!

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Urenui is a popular bach and camping spot just 25 minutes north of New Plymouth.

If you stop to consider it, New Plymouth has many advantages for a busy prime minister – no traffic jams, good shopping, plenty of parking and easy access to beaches.

Thanks to Covid there is lots of office space for rent for you and your bureaucrats of choice. You could even ride your bike to work. We’re pretty sure the other cyclist would be absolutely chuffed for the company.

I know, you’re probably thinking it’s a bit quiet here compared to the capital, but this is the real New Zealand, and visiting heads of state would really appreciate seeing a different side of the country.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The Iona Dairy does not muck around when it comes to ice creams.

Imagine, say, if you could have taken Iranian leader Ali Khamenei for a casual stroll along the Coastal Walkway followed by a generous three-scoop ice cream at the Iona Dairy.

Forget about waiting 14 weeks for standard diplomacy, he'd have had those two influencer idiots settled safe and sound in the nearest Koru Lounge before the chocolate dip had even set.

Entertaining? Easy as. There are plenty of restaurants that would be happy to accommodate the most powerful people in the world – some even offer discounts if you book before 6pm – or you could try the relaxed approach and take, say, Joe Biden for a $25 burger and brew at Crowded House (provided he’s here on a Tuesday; although having said that there are offers on throughout the week).

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is not moving to New Plymouth. She should definitely reconsider.

And don’t forget the cinemas, art galleries, and our proper record shop, not to mention the healthy selection of gold coin stores for all your official stationery needs.

Yes, have a think about it, prime minister. Up sticks and move to New Plymouth.

