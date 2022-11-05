Jim Tucker: Why I am sticking to wearing a mask

Covid is still with us but most of us have stopped wearing masks. But not Jim Tucker.

OPINION: What are you doing about Covid? Nothing, I suspect, judging by how few people wear masks in public or at social occasions.

Most Taranakians seem blasé about the potentially fatal risk from catching Covid, despite the fact NZ had 11 deaths last week and more than 20,000 new cases.

Given most Kiwis have now had anti-Covid injections, it’s true the death rate has never been high. However, there is no accurate way for you to know who will survive and who will cark it.

I use the second-person pronoun on purpose. Lin and I decline to risk finding out if we’re immune to an ugly death.

Some people look at us as if we’re doolally when we walk through the supermarket or visit a café with masks on. A friend exclaimed in one of those voices: “Eew, we’ve just come back from Yoorip and nobody’s wearing masks.”

Our explanation is simple. In the past decade, we’ve had severe bronchitis every change of season, plus lots of colds and always the winter flu, despite getting the injection.

But sticking to mask-wearing when out (and in, if we have visitors or visit) means neither of us has suffered a single episode of the above for nearly three years. And no Covid.

Our approach is simple: you look after yourself and we’ll look after ourselves. You don’t need to wear a mask when you’re with us, but we will. So far, so good.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Journalist Jim Tucker is one of a small group of people still wearing masks at social gatherings.

However, it gets harder by the day, given the selfishness of some people, as I experienced at Labour weekend when I attended a reunion dinner at New Plymouth Boys High School. I was the sole mask-wearer.

Which was just as well, given a woman seated beside me admitted – between coughs – that she’d had Covid; while another sitting at the same table later rang to say he’d caught Covid there. Some who went to the Waitara High School reunion the same weekend also got it.

Which got me asking some questions of TWO Taranaki, our hospital board replacement whose meetings are closed to the public. How is the province doing with Covid?

123rf.com Masks are no longer mandatory despite Covid still being active in the community.

A fortnight ago I contacted them and asked what is the current Taranaki weekly trend in Covid notifications (numbers); what percentage increase has there been in the last month, the last six months, in the last year, and in the years since the pandemic was declared; what are the death rate figures doing; have there been spikes in death numbers over the past year; how has the public health system been coping; is it coping now; and how are GPs coping?

Late this week, they came back with a detailed description of where we’re at, including an alarming account of how long Covid is hitting nearly a third of Taranaki sufferers. More on that next week.

They had to send their media release to the regional head office of TWO, and then head office in Wellington, which suggests the Ministry of Health is anxious about all this.

The ministry is right to be nervous, given something else I found while researching Covid trends. When I looked at the World Health Organisation’s main website table showing Covid case numbers and death trends for most countries, there was a discrepancy with New Zealand’s.

On October 26, WHO had our death toll on 3170 – while the number being given to NZ news media to publish in the usual chart showed 2095. That’s more than 50 per cent less. WHO also had blank spaces where the numbers for new deaths and cases in the past week should have been.

I asked TWO to explain. Basically, they said WHO was possibly using the total NZ deaths of people “with” Covid, while back in July the Ministry of Health decided to focus on those who died “of” the disease. TWO said it still reported both on its NZ website.

As for the lack of data reported by WHO about recent NZ cases and deaths – something nearly every other country in the world is reporting – TWO said I needed to ask WHO.

That turned out to be a mission. WHO NZ isn’t actually here, but is based in Fiji. I sent two emails to the Fiji office. No response. I rang and talked to a helpful man, who asked me to use a different email address.

I did. No reply. But this week WHO started reporting the same number as TWO. On November 3, it said we’ve had 2106 deaths.

