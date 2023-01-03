BBQ Banter: Let's put the phones away and be happier every day

Put that phone away for goodness sake. You’ll be better off for it.

Matt Rilkoff is the editor of the Taranaki Daily News.

OPINION: Be warned. This is a rant.

And the rant stems from my hope that one day soon we all magically decide to treat our mobile phones the same as pocket calculators.

After the initial hoopla of being able to calculate anything on the fly, pocket calculators very rarely lived in your pocket and were instead more likely to be found in a pencil case.

You would get them out during maths class, or when you wanted to show your mates how certain number combinations could spell out anatomical words when turned upside down.

Which is to say that after you’d passed your teenage years you rarely got them out at all unless you followed your guidance counsellor’s advice and became an accountant. And that’s the way it should be.

It is my hypothesis the world would be a happier and (ironically) more connected if we could come to the same arrangement with our mobile devices.

Partly this is because I am getting older and grumpier and more likely to get drunk on nostalgia of the good old days, but it’s also because I am reasonably addicted to my own device.

It is my constant companion, never out of arm’s reach. I know I would be happier without it, even if it did mean I was the last to know the latest update on the Harry and Meghan situation.

As well as reducing the amount of unnecessary information in my life, if we were to all have a more distanced relationship with our devices it would also reduce the amount of rage we experience.

Despite my own phone use making this totally hypocritical, I struggle to remain calm when I see people driving and texting, using phones at a restaurant, or bringing their device to my dinner table.

My inner rage threatens to burst out of me when I am photographed and posted to social media without consent, and there is a genuine risk of violence when someone whips out their phone and uses Google to solve an argument. I mean, why can’t we just agree that I was right?

Were phones absent from these situations the roads would be safer, restaurant banter more interesting and family dinners more engaged. I’m going out on a limb here, but some of us might also spend less time in the bathroom.

Without phones, my self-esteem (and many others too) would increase as I would not constantly be reminded of how boring I was when whoever I am talking to whips out their phone as a more interesting alternative to my conversation.

Nor would I be able to inadvertently compare my absolutely satisfying and engaging life with others (vis-a-vis the hyenas of the web knowns as influencers) who are living a better one, or at least providing evidence that is supposed to lead you to that conclusion.

If the phone were banished to the pencil case, reserved for the logistics of organising your life and only brought out in public for emergencies, we would all have simpler, happier, more agreeable lives.

And if that can’t happen, let’s at least swap them out for pocket calculators. Guess what you can spell with a couple eights, a couple zeroes and a five?