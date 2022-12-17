HMa-geddon and a new media age

The trailer for part two of Harry & Meghan is out.

OPINION: I remember when the so-called New Hollywood arrived on our movie screens in 1969 in the forms of Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper, ripping down a US highway on chopper bikes in pursuit of drugs.

I mean, yeah man. The US cool culture had arrived, one to match the shenanigans going on in Liverpool.

Oddly, the film critics rubbished that classic, extraordinary film, Easy Rider, panned it to a man (and I’m probably right in using a single gender).

I wasn’t a critic then, just a lowly news reporter, and I lapped it up, as did all my mates, male and female. What did the critics know? It was one of their greatest blunders. They missed the culture change.

READ MORE:

* Harry Jowsey addresses those Khloe Kardashian romance rumors in Instagram shout-out

* Power Rangers: Dino Fury star Tessa Rao talks filming the show in Auckland how she copes with rejection

* What Prince Harry doesn't get about work



Ah well. We had a good laugh when English TV comedian Ronnie Barker - he of the Two Ronnies duet - did a brilliant sketch showing a critic coming out of a cinema at half-time and proceeding around the theatre lounge agreeing with everyone he accosted.

They loved and hated the film alternatively in a suspiciously even pattern. We got the message. Critics are hopeless.

netflix Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

Now that I am one, what did I think of “HMa-ageddon”, that meticulously produced six-hour orgy of celebrity self-pity? Well, you know already.

But wait. There’s a lot more to what we saw via the newly hallowed halls of Netflix ingenuity than meets the eye.

The HM mega-arena-on-electroids, a five-ring circus for the new age, signals the arrival of something as important as Pete’s chopper, copies of whose emblematic motorcycle are still to be seen on the roads of Taranaki in the hands of aging rockers.

With the Harry and Megan story, two important things have matured, giving rise to my bleak attempt to write a tabloid headline, a tribute to my old colleagues in Fleet St.

You may not remember that place, a grubby London byway where those supposedly appalling tabloid buggers so reviled by HM wrought their evil. According to HM, these are the devils who started all this nonsense. The paymasters of the papps.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Journalist Jim Tucker knows being the messenger does not make reporters popular.

Yeah, right. But don’t worry about that any more. The cancer has grown and spread, and morphed into something much more malignant.

Don’t think I’ve sided with the Royals, though. They may have kindly recognised my services to journalism, but that doesn’t mean I agree with them on what journalists are actually required to do.

It ain’t a popular job. We’re the ones sent to the back of the cave to investigate the bad smell, and a lot of the time you don’t thank us for what we find. And we’ve always been paid a pittance for what is an unpopular job.

Hey, I’m not really moaning. It’s a brilliant career if you like writing, taking pictures, meeting great people and travel.

Frank Augstein/AP The Harry and Meghan documentary has caused a media frenzy.

But I’m surely out of date making a statement like that (well, I am old). Something changed with the Harry/Meg-a-phone (I promise that’s the last; I’m not Joe Bennett).

The media landscape matured, finally, when those programmes swept the world like a spring tide.

Let’s be clear. The papps, the tabloids – more handmaidens than kings these days – and the whole world have just been shown how it all comes together in a media animal that has potential to make money like the good old days. The new media behemoths are Rupert Murdoch’s rivers of gold in drag.

That hardening maturity is why struggling traditional media like ours are now demanding payment for what they say the ‘net has been pinching for decades. Better hurry, people.

What we saw on Netflix is the “new media” finally making up its mind what it wants to be and do.

But forget about what it reports and understand what it represents - good old Barnum and Bailey circus public relations has finally triumphed.

I salute whoever made those programmes. They were brilliantly done because they were like showing young kids on chopper bikes – the audience loved it. A very big audience. An audience prepared to pay.

Watch out though, Netflix. You may have set a standard that will be hard to maintain. And don’t worry Taranaki Daily News - there wasn’t a great deal in that load of slick, alluring trollop that explains the appalling new street-sealing job someone has just done on Brooklands Rd in New Plymouth.

But none of us should think this is just a oncer like the moon landings, Muhammed Ali, Ed Hillary and Princess Di. We’re hooked.