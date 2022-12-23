OPINION: Why Moungaroa should be returned to original family owners

OPINION: A large section of Moungaroa/Windy Point/Blagdon Hill, an archaeological pa site, was sold by Chorus to a developer on December 19, 2019.

To mark the third anniversary of this infamous sale and all the matters it brings up, a banner was displayed at the foot of the hill on Monday.

"Hoki whenua mai" says "Return the land".

Friends of Moungaroa gathered to support the return of the property to the family from whom it was taken under The Public Works Act for a municipal water supply in 1935.

READ MORE:

* Learning to love those who act against us

* Questions asked over where Washdyke Playcentre's sale proceeds will go

* Racism and colonisation are inseparable twins: Chris Trotter



It has never been used for the purpose specified and therefore surely it should have been offered back to the family as surplus to requirements.

That the sale was contentious was much publicised but the purchasers went ahead in spite of this at this busiest time of year when perhaps they thought people would not notice.

Many people expressed the view in the media, both social and print, that the land rightfully belongs to the inheriting family. Several people held a protest event to support the return of the entire property.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Sue Comrie has long campaigned for the land to be returned. (File photo)

The buyers got it for a song, paying $462,500 for a property valued at $880,000. To us it seems obvious the real payback to Chorus was not in money but in being able to neatly wash its hands of this hot potato of contested ownership.

It is hard to believe they did not know it was an ancient pa site of significance to Maori and therefore to the people of New Plymouth when they sold it to a well established property developer.

This prominent old pa site should not be peppered with houses, nor dug up for a bike track. This would be a travesty which should not be allowed. For us it brings to mind the AC/DC song “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap”.

This sale has deliberately further removed the property from the reach of the original owner’s descendants, despite their stated wish to reclaim their land.

The NPDC still holds the other half section and leases it out for grazing stock. This is not an essential service.

Clearly it is unjust that the inheritors have been denied their property for 87 years and so denied both the use and the opportunity of owning it.

There would surely have been a hue and cry at the council’s door to protest the sale if this was half a golf course.

Perhaps many Pākehā feel they need to be hands-off because the family are tangata whenua, and that it is therefore none of their business.

But injustice is all of our business. Any family would expect to have been offered back their land long ago. This is a so far missed opportunity to step boldly into our new boots as a truly equitable society, working together to ensure all our people get a fair go.

The Powers That Be could redeem themselves by approaching the family and offering their assistance to the descendants to regain what they were legislated out of by the compulsory purchase. Guidance through the process of restoration of ownership, by those who have benefitted from their possession of it would bring mana to all.

This is where the Waitangi Tribunal’s work is extended to invite Pākehā to take whatever action we can to atone. We are all in this together.

Sue Comrie and Rob Baigent-Ritchie belong to Friends of Moungaroa, a Taranaki group committed the site being returned to its original owners.