Choppy waters part of the road to fullfilling community's multi-sport hub aspirations

An artist's impression of what the Tuparikino Active Community Hub's infield pavilion could look like.

OPINION: To build a healthier, more active community we must keep playing the long game.

This is not always easy as recent coverage around the Tuparikino Active Community Hub shows (Future of sports hub in doubt December 21).

Bringing a large-scale collaborative project with so many moving parts together was never going to be straightforward, even before the significant inflation challenges and cost pressures now hitting home across our council, community and country.

The decision to take a breather over Christmas and once again run the ruler over the project and funding is sensible, given council’s responsibility to balance very real cost pressures and competing demands across the community.

Be assured, there is no cause to doubt the commitment to the project and its aims. It is simply a sign that as a council and a region we must be fully committed to spending each dollar wisely for maximum impact.

It is worth remembering why this project is important.

During the last Long Term Plan (LTP) process there was a clear signal from council that this project was a community need, with 10 of the 15 councillors voting in favour of part funding a facility that promoted the wellbeing of our community.

A careful needs assessment and site selection process was completed. The participation base has been proved and the numbers stacked up.

There are about 4000 students within walking distance of the Hub, while sport and recreation users are crying out for quality facilities.

Since its inception, the vision for the hub has broadened far beyond sport. The Hub will be a place for all, encouraging play and activity across the board.

Schools, education providers, community groups, health professionals and business people are amongst the champions of the project and with the active involvement of the project’s foundation partners, Te Kotahitanga o te Atiawa and Sport Taranaki, backed by Hapu Ngati Tuparikino and Ngati Te Whiti it will be a place of education, belonging and celebration, as well as recreation and sport.

Hard work, collaboration and commitment across the region, from organisations large and small, while co-ordinated by experienced professionals, means the Tuparikino Active Community Hub is being viewed as an exemplar of quality practice nationally and has strong support not only from the public, but from Sport NZ and has sparked interest in Government circles.

With a united, regional approach and commitment by so many in the district the project is very well positioned to attract significant Government support in 2023.

This combined with contributions of regional funders and organisations, will minimise ratepayer contributions and maximise community use.

But for this to happen we must stay true to the long term goal.

‘He moana pukepuke e ekengia e te waka’ - ‘a rough sea will still be navigated’.

We must stay the course and ensure we navigate any choppy waters that are inevitably part of any long journey. We are duty bound to ensure the social, physical and mental wellbeing of our community.

We must stay true to the collaborative principles of the project and make the best use of every dollar invested to build something the community can join together and celebrate.

This is a long game where a win will benefit our whole community.

Dave Bublitz is the deputy mayor of New Plymouth.