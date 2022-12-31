It's safe to say we’ve just had a bugger of a year

OPINION: You’ll remember this. It was when the dog fell face-first into the mud and said “bugger”.

It happened 15 years ago on a clever TV advert. A swear word became more acceptable in prime-time, so you couldn’t growl at the little ones any more for saying it.

Has that happened now to “prick”? Has one of the highlights (or low) of 2022 been another swear creep, a pivotal moment in social history when our use of dodgy language shifts ever so slightly?

It was important because it not only raised $100,000 for prostate cancer prevention - when “prick” David Seymour and the PM put aside political rivalry to facilitate the auction of a co-signed transcript of her under-breath expression of frustration - but poses an interesting question on gender equality in a year of some progress in that embattled arena.

The latter has to be a good thing, but we’re left with a conundrum over what we can “safely” call a female arrogant person in front of the kids.

Nothing anatomically connected, I’m reliably informed by young women with a key stake in the never-ending fight for their rights - apart, maybe, from “arrogant twit” spelled differently. Those that I would use it.

That sorted, then, what were the truly significant shifts in Kiwi society in 2022?

Politically, it was the decline of Jacinda Ardern’s stature, inevitable given her run of bad luck in having to manage a second term nearly overwhelmed by Covid.

That, Putin’s miscalculation in Ukraine and impending climate armageddon have meant what should have been a period of evolving cyclic change turned into a mess she found difficult to manage with her usual deftness.

LISA BURD/Stuff Jim Tucker is a journalist, writer and former newspaper editor who lives in New Plymouth.

If National leader Chris Luxon had shown anything like the promise that he promised, his party would be a shoo-in next year. But he hasn’t and it isn’t.

Ardern – so admired in every country in the world apart from her own – still has a chance to clean up the troubles with a third term.

For me, though, the big thing in 2022 has been health, my own as well as yours. Not great in either realm, I’m afraid, but I’m now doing better than the collective “us”, I suspect.

While Covid still takes priority within Taranaki’s embattled system, and rightly so, it’s too soon to divine what will be the effects of the government’s attempt to reform the health bureaucracy.

That’s partly because it has largely ignored protests by people like me about secrecy.

I say “largely” because there was a concession just before Christmas, a semi-public meeting held by a bunch of people purporting to be Taranaki’s novel version of what we once called the hospital board.

Great care is needed on what we label this new beast because those wise people who constructed the new system neglected to pre-test the acronyms, which don’t go away just because someone says they must.

Anyway, this meeting was Zoomed, partly because bureaucrats have seized on zooming as a way to save money and avoid the inconvenience of being in the same room as actual people.

The Zoom aspect is fascinating in itself. You get continuous closeups of people from a variety of angles, some uncomfortably up their nostrils.

Some address the camera with suspicion, gravitas, or enigmatic smiles, others with attempts at good cheer. Some look away a lot, as though there’s a better view elsewhere. Others fidget. A few vanish to do who knows what.

And if you’re terminally curious like me, you wonder whether their lower garments are as formal as the top ones.

So, there’s a lot to distract you from what’s being said.

Thank goodness, in this case, because only the first hour’s dealing with an agenda of 509 pages was shown to us lesser mortals, staged in a way both revealing and concealing.

For a start, we didn’t get to examine the chair, Rob Campbell, who unlike most of the 10 performers didn’t have a closeup camera on himself.

His was a disembodied, stern voice, that did little to make “media” feel informed. We caught his name, first only, from those who addressed him. Rob someone.

The others were closeup, named and astute, none under the impression their task ahead calls for anything less than as rapid a reform as any bureaucracy could ever manage.

One thing was let slip: the “back room” must be down-sized to pump up the front line. Amen to that.